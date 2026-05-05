McDonald’s continues phase-out of self-serve soda

The next time you go into a McDonald’s, it may be a different experience. The fast-food chain is continuing its phasing out of self-serve sodas.

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The company had announced plans back in 2024 to get rid of the soda machines used by customers, with CBS News reporting at the time that the machines would be completely gone by 2032.

The “Today” show, which reported on the change in 2023, said the machines are starting to disappear from locations as they are being remodeled.

The spotlight on the change came as people on Reddit noticed the missing soda dispensers, USA Today reported.

While McDonald’s did not provide a statement to “Today,” the company did tell Fox Business, “As confirmed in 2023, McDonald’s will be transitioning away from self-serve beverage stations in dining rooms across the U.S. by 2032. The change is being rolled out over 10 years, and is intended to create a consistent experience for both customers and crew across all ordering points, whether that’s McDelivery, the app, kiosk, drive-thru or in-restaurant.”

Fox Business noted that not only does the move create a consistent experience, but it also does not allow for easy refills or custom drinks. However, the portions can be controlled, and the machines can be more easily cleaned and maintained.

As for refills, USA Today reported that customers will have to ask at the counter once the self-service machines go away.

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