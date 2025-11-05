Mega Millions: Jackpot jumps to $843 million

Election night did not produce a winner in the Mega Millions promotion. No one matched all five white numbers and the gold Mega Ball on Tuesday, increasing the jackpot to $843 million.

That makes Friday’s next drawing the eighth-largest in Mega Millions history. The cash option for Friday’s drawing leaped to $391.7 million.

The numbers chosen on Tuesday were 11-14-17-50-57 plus the gold Mega Ball 6. The jackpot stood at an estimated $800 million annuity or a $371.7 million cash option heading into Tuesday’s drawing.

The jackpot has been growing since it was last won at $348 million in Virginia on June 27, lottery officials said.

The 38th drawing without a winner set a Mega Millions record. The previous mark of 37 was set on Jan. 22, 2021, when a $1.051 billion jackpot was won in Michigan.

In Tuesday’s drawing, there were 606,046 winning tickets. Twelve tickets matched four white balls plus the Mega Ball to win the game’s third-tier prize: five of those with a 2X multiplier resulted in a $20,000 payday. Two of those tickets were sold in Texas, and there was one winner each in Colorado, New Jersey and Wyoming.

Two tickets with a 3X multiplier won $30,000; those were sold in Michigan and Virginia. Five tickets had a 4X multiplier and were worth $40,000; they were sold in Arkansas, California, Florida, New Hampshire and Pennsylvania.

The largest jackpot in Mega Ball history was $1.602 billion, which was on Aug. 8, 2023, when a ticket in Neptune Beach, Florida, matched all of the numbers.

Tickets are sold in 45 states, Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Tickets are $5 each.

Top 10 Mega Millions jackpots

1. $1.602 billion – Aug. 8, 2023, one ticket in Florida.

2. $1.537 billion – Oct. 23, 2018, one ticket in South Carolina.

3. $1.348 billion – Jan. 13, 2023, one ticket in Maine.

4. $1.337 billion – July 29, 2022, one ticket in Illinois.

5. $1.269 billion –Dec. 27, 2024, one ticket in California.

6. $1.128 billion – March 26, 2024, one ticket in New Jersey

7. $1.050 billion – Jan. 22, 2021, one ticket in Michigan.

8. $843 million (estimated) -- next drawing on Nov. 7, 2025.

9. $810 million –Sept. 10, 2024, one ticket in Texas.

10. $656 million – March 30, 2012, split between three tickets in Kansas, Illinois and Maryland.

