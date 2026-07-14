Missing dog rescued after surviving fall from cliff

CAMPTON, Ky. — A dog that fell 65 feet from a cliff in eastern Kentucky and was stranded on a ledge was reunited with his owner thanks to some diligent search buddies, authorities said.

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According to the Wolfe County Search & Rescue Team, the canine originally went missing early last week in the Miller Ridge area near Red River Gorge, a popular hiking destination, WHAS reported.

The dog, named Buddy, was stranded on a narrow ledge nearly 35 feet below the top of the cliff, according to WKYC.

The dog’s owner called for help after he heard “faint barks” coming from the side of a cliff near the ridge, WDKY reported.

“Our team responded and conducted a high-angle rope rescue operation to safely reach the anxious pup,” the search team wrote in a social media post.

After carefully securing the dog, rescuers brought Buddy back to the top of the cliff, where he was reunited with his owner, the Search & Rescue Team wrote.

“Thankfully, this story had a happy ending,” the volunteer group added in its post.

“A huge thank you to our dedicated volunteers who once again put their training and skills to work to make a difference,” the volunteer rescue team wrote. “Every life matters, and we’re thankful this one made it home.”

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