Mister Rogers gets dedicated YouTube channel

It’s been a quarter-century since Fred Rogers came into our living rooms for the last time.

But parents who grew up with his calming message of love and acceptance can now introduce him to their own children thanks to a new YouTube channel.

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Starting on June 4, “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” will have its own dedicated channel on YouTube featuring full episodes, live streams, clips, and compilations, People magazine reported.

The channel is already live and can be found here. The first clips include a trailer, promoting the new channel.

The clip ends with Rogers saying, “Glad we can be together again, you and I.”

Another clip features his theme song and entrance as they evolved over the decades, from the 1960s to 2000.

“Every day is the perfect day for kids, parents, and longtime fans to revisit Mister Rogers’ lessons or discover them for the first time. His messages are timeless because they’re simple and human. Fred Rogers said that what’s happening on the outside of kids may change, but what’s happening on the inside stays the same,” the channel’s creative director, Kristin DiQuollo, told People.

Hedda Sharapan has been with Fred Rogers Productions for 52 years and remembers the show and its host from the early days.

“There was a genuinely warm camaraderie in the studio. Most of the crew had been at [Pittsburgh PBS station] WQED for several years and worked with Fred on ‘The Children’s Corner,’ which had ended production in 1962. I had the sense that they respected Fred and were glad to be working with him again and proud to work with him on this new program. I also remember being amazed to see how naturally Fred spoke to his young viewers through the camera,” Sharapan said.

“Fred was an incredibly gifted communicator. I have often said that he didn’t ‘teach’ but rather, he ‘helped us learn.’ He worked tirelessly on the scripts, writing and rewriting, trying his very best to offer the most meaningful concepts in the most meaningful ways,” she said.

“And it didn’t have to be ‘perfect.’ It had to be ‘honest.’ Fred often said that he wanted to be an honest adult in the life of a child. As Mister Rogers, he was authentic — like the time he buttoned his sweater wrong or couldn’t keep up with the hand motions to a song with folksinger Ella Jenkins. He didn’t stop the tape; he kept going and instead talked about those moments — ‘I thought I was doing it just right’ and ‘that was hard to learn,' " she shared.

Rogers died in 2003 at the age of 74. His wife, Joanne, died in 2021. They left behind not only his fans, and the children he helped raise into adults through his show, the couple had two children and three grandchildren.

“Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” still airs on PBS stations across the country, and some episodes are available for streaming on the PBS Kids app. Some are also available on Prime Video, Pluto TV and PBS Retro.

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