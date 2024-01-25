Officials: Amazon driver accused of stealing French bulldog while delivering packages

SPRING HILL, Fla. — An Amazon driver is facing charges after he allegedly stole a French bulldog while delivering packages in Spring Hill, Florida last month.

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called on Dec. 23 to a house on Copper Hill Drive in Spring Hill about a French bulldog theft. The owner told deputies that she let her dog, Kali, outside just after 9 a.m. the day before. She later noticed that her dog had escaped. The owner spoke with a neighbor who said that they saw the dog walk up to a man wearing an Amazon uniform and that he had just delivered a package in the area. Soon after, they said the man drove off with the dog following behind.

Another neighbor said that they also saw the incident. She said the man stopped his car at Larkenheath Drive and saw the man pick up the dog, put it in the backseat and drive off, the sheriff’s office said.

The dog’s owner initially contacted Amazon customer support to report what had happened, according to WFLA. The representative with Amazon advised them to contact law enforcement.

Nearly a month later, on Jan. 16, investigators were able to identify the man as Reinier Revilla, according to the news station. When detectives went to his house in Tampa, he reportedly told them that he still had the dog.

Later in the day, Kali was found at a nearby house and eventually returned to her owner, WFLA reported.

On Jan. 17, investigators obtained a warrant for Revilla’s arrest. He turned himself on Jan. 19, the sheriff’s office said. He has been charged with grand theft. He was released from jail after posting a $5,000 bond.

