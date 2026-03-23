OnlyFans owner Leonid Radvinsky dies from cancer

The billionaire who owned OnlyFans has died.

Leonid Radvinsky was 43 years old.

The company announced Radvinsky’s death, saying he passed away from cancer, Reuters reported. The type of cancer was not released.

“His family have requested privacy at this difficult time,” an OnlyFans spokesperson said in a statement to E! News.

Radvinsky became the owner of OnlyFans after buying Fenix International from its founder, Tim Stokley, in 2018.

Retuers said that when OnlyFans was created, it avoided explict content, but he transformed it into an adults-only outlet that now has more than 300 million users and more than $1 billion in revenue.

It doesn’t just feature adult content, however, there are also cooking and fitness videos, and encourages users to find a connection with livestreams, messages and custom content requests, according to the BBC.

Its popularity exploded among users and content creators during the COVID-19 pandemic. The company charges a 20% fee on most subscriptions and website content. Within three years of the pandemic, Radvinsky appeared on Forbes’ annual billionaire list. He was most recently worth $4.7 billion and was 908 on the list as of March 23.

He was the only owner of OnlyFans, which he was exploring to sell 60% to Architect Capital, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In addition to OnlyFans, the Ukraine-born, Chicago-raised Radvinsky also founded Leo in 2009, which focuses on investments in tech companies.

Radvinsky’s website called him “an accomplished company architect, angel investor, philanthropist, and open source software supporter.

He started his foray into computers when he was a child, “gaming with BASIC on his grandfather’s i386 PC.”

Radvinsky was class valedictorian when he graduated from Northwestern University.

Little is known about his private life. He was married to attorney Katie Chudnovsky, who told a women’s publication in 2021 that she had four children, Forbes reported.

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