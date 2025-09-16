Person dressed in scuba gear robs Disney Springs restaurant, sheriff’s office says

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — A wetsuit-clad robber swam away with at least $10,000 from a restaurant at Disney Springs.

The Orange County Sheriff’s office said the Paddlefish, a restaurant that looks like a paddlewheel boat at the Disney entertainment district, was closed for the night and no guests were at the business at the time of the heist, but there were employees, WFTV reported.

Deputies said the man swam to the restaurant just after midnight Monday morning, took off his wetsuit, then walked into the manager’s office, where the day’s cash was being counted and put into a safe.

The alleged robber forced two employees into a corner of the room, telling them to close their eyes, WFTV reported.

He then took between $10,000 and $20,000 and was gone within two minutes, putting on the scuba gear and jumping back into the water.

The employees, neither of whom was hurt, called 911.

Deputies said that the man did not show a weapon and after a search of the area, the man was not found.

The Orange County Sheriff told WFTV the investigation continues.

The Paddlefish was opened in 2017 by Levy Restaurants. It had been called Fulton’s Crab House, according to a news release announcing its opening.

