Plane carrying relief supplies to Jamaica crashes in South Florida

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. — A small plane flying relief supplies to hurricane victims in Jamaica crashed Monday in South Florida.

The plane crashed into a neighborhood in Coral Springs, WTVJ reported.

Crews are searching for victims, but haven’t found any yet.

“We do have our police department here with their divers as well, they’ll be conducting a recovery mission shortly. We were unable to find any victims or any large pieces of fuselage on our initial dive,” Coral Springs Deputy Fire Chief Mike Moser told WTVJ. “We have not found an entire plane yet, we believe that it may be broken into smaller pieces, we don’t know yet of course, this is very preliminary.”

It is not known how many people were on board the aircraft, which was a Beechcraft King Air.

It had left Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport and was flying to Montego Bay.

No one on the ground was hurt, Moser said. The plane did not hit any homes, but it did crash into a lake, officials said. A fence was damaged and trees appeared to have been hit by the plane, WFOR reported.

Moser said the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

