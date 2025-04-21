Pope Francis dies: World reacts

As news of the death of Pope Francis spreads globally, leaders have shared their thoughts and prayers for the pontiff.

The White House posted photos of President Donald Trump’s and Vice President JD Vance’s meetings with the pope to X, writing simply “Rest in Peace, Pope Francis.”

Rest in Peace, Pope Francis. ✝️ pic.twitter.com/8CGwKaNnTh — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 21, 2025

Trump and first lady Melania Trump had an audience with the pope during the president’s first term, while Vance met with Francis on Easter Sunday.

Vance is in India and posted to X separately, his “heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.”

“I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days of COVID. It was really quite beautiful. May God rest his soul.”

I just learned of the passing of Pope Francis. My heart goes out to the millions of Christians all over the world who loved him.



I was happy to see him yesterday, though he was obviously very ill. But I’ll always remember him for the below homily he gave in the very early days… — JD Vance (@JDVance) April 21, 2025

King Charles and Queen Camilla also recently met with the pope during a state visit to Italy days before Francis’ death.

The king said in a statement that he and the queen were “most deeply saddened.”

“His Holiness will be remembered for his compassion, his concern for the unity of the Church and for his tireless commitment to the common causes of all people of faith, and to those of goodwill who work for the benefit of others. His belief that care for Creation is an existential expression of faith in God resounded with so many across the world.”

The King’s message following the death of Pope Francis. pic.twitter.com/tnwvSoXcMh — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 21, 2025

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “Pope Francis was a pope for the poor, the downtrodden and the forgotten. He was close to the realities of human fragility, meeting Christians around the world facing war, famine, persecution and poverty.”

Deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Holiness Pope Francis. His tireless efforts to promote a world that is fairer for all will leave a lasting legacy. On behalf of the people of the United Kingdom, I share my sincerest condolences to the whole Catholic Church. pic.twitter.com/rrmadD29Dr — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 21, 2025

Former President Joe Biden called Francis, “the People’s Pope - a light of faith, hope and love.” Biden was the second U.S. president who was Catholic.

It is with great sadness that Jill and I learned of the passing of His Holiness Pope Francis. He was unlike any who came before him. Pope Francis will be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders of our time and I am better for having known him. For decades, he served… pic.twitter.com/GsE03QNoHj — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 21, 2025

Biden awarded Francis the Presidential Medal of Freedom in January.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the pope “knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians.”

Millions of people around the world are mourning the tragic news of Pope Francis’s passing. His life was devoted to God, to people, and to the Church.



He knew how to give hope, ease suffering through prayer, and foster unity. He prayed for peace in Ukraine and for Ukrainians. We… pic.twitter.com/Ww6NtsbWWS — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) April 21, 2025

Russian President Vladimir Putin said he would “forever cherish the brightest memory” of Pope Francis. He gave his “most sincere condolences,” calling the pontiff, “a faithful servant of Christian doctrine, a wise religious and statesman, and a consistent defender of the high values of humanism and justice,” Putin sent in a message to the Vatican’s camerlengo, the acting head of the church until a replacement is selected, CNN reported.

Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin said Catholics have “lost an exceptional leader.”

“Pope Francis’ long and distinguished papacy was marked by his unwavering commitment to the principles of compassion, peace, and human dignity. He spoke out for the poor, the marginalised, and the oppressed,” Martin’s statement continued.

Ireland is home to more than 3.5 million people who are Roman Catholic, or about 69% of the island’s population.

Even those who opposed Pope Francis’ stances on refugees and migrants offered their condolences.

Hungary’s Viktor Orban thanked Francis “for everything,” despite having different views on the treatment of refugees.

Argentina’s president, Javier Milei, had debated with Francis over the country’s economy, saying in 2022 that the pope was “always on the side of evil,” but changed that view when the two met years later in 2024. On Monday, Milei said, "Having been able to know him in his kindness and wisdom was a true honor for me.”

The Archbishop of New York, Cardinal Timothy Dolan, said the timing of Pope Francis’ death was appropriate.

“We can never choreograph our own birth or death. Can we? That’s always in God’s hands. But if you could choreograph it, you couldn’t have choreographed it any better than what happened. The last time we saw him, Easter Sunday. The last words, ‘A blessed Easter,’ as he gave us his blessing,” Dolan said, calling Francis a “great teacher” and “wonderful steward.”

