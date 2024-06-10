Trending

Recall alert: 114K Honda Fit, HR-V vehicles recalled over rearview camera issue

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
A rearview camera issue is forcing the recall of more than 114,680 Honda vehicles, but it is correctable with a software update.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the glitch can happen when a driver starts the vehicle with a key. There is a design error that disrupts the audio display power circuit.

The recall affects some 2018 to 2020 Honda Fit and 2019 to 2022 HR-V vehicles that had been recalled under the number 23V-046, the NHTSA said.

Dealers will update the software that runs the display audio unit for free. Owners will be alerted to the recall by letter after July 8 but can reach out directly to Honda at 1-888-234-2138. The internal recall designators are TIQ and DIR.

