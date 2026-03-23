Recall alert: 48K Volkswagen Jettas recalled over transmission ground wire problem

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said that more than 48,000 Volkswagen Jettas were recalled because a loose transmission ground wire could cause a fire.

The agency said that an open circuit could “draw a higher current and increase the risk of a fire.” The wire may not have been properly connected when assembled.

The recall affects some 2025 and 2026 model-year vehicles.

Dealers will inspect the transmission ground wire and repair it if necessary. The work will be done at no cost.

Owners will be notified by letter after May 8, but can call Volkswagen at 800-893-5298. The company’s internal recall number is 97TC.

The Jettas’ vehicle identification numbers can be searched on the NHTSA website.

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