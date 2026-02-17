Recall alert: 6K packages of M&Ms recalled; repackaged for promotions

Thousands of M&Ms that had been repackaged have been recalled due to undeclared allergens.
The bite-sized candies had been repackaged for promotions for several companies in 20 states, the Food and Drug Administration said.
There were two types of repackaging. The first and smaller group involved 541 units of M&Ms Peanut, labeled “Make Your Mark,” which had item number BB471BG, lot number M1823200 and best by 4/30/2026.
The second repackaging affected 5,788 units of M&Ms candies and was packaged for the following companies and institutions:
- Next Up
- Smith Pro
- Jaxport, Jacksonville Port Authority
- Climax Molybdenum, A Freeport-McMoRan Company
- University of Maryland, School of Public Policy
- Liberty University Environmental Health & Safety
- Subaru
- Trinity Cyb3r
- Candy Treats
- JSE, Jordan & Skala Engineers
- Dropbox DocSend
- PP, Prosperity Promotions
- Northwest Indian College Foundation
- FES Branding Solutions
- Berkshire Hathaway Guard Insurance Companies
- merry maids Annual 26 Conference
- BW, Best Western
- Morgan Stanley
- tufin
- Compliments of Pioneer
- A.D. Morgan, Construction Manager, Design Builder, General Contractor
- Adobe
- xfinity
- Fundermax Interiors
- White Cup
- Acadia Commercial
- Aviagen
- ORG Expo
- Make Your Mark
The second group of packages had item number BB458BG and the following lot numbers and best by dates:
- Lot L450ARCLV03, Best By 12/1/2025
- Lot L502FLHKP01, Best By 1/1/2026
- Lot L523CMHKP01, Best By 6/30/2026
- Lot L537GMHKP01, Best By 9/1/2026
All of the packages had undeclared allergens, including milk, soy and peanuts, the FDA said.
They were distributed in Alabama, Arizona, California, Florida, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, Washington and Wisconsin.
Beacon Promotions Inc.’s parent company HPG, told PPAI, an association which deals with promotional products, “During an FDA inspection on January 21, Beacon was informed that the packaging on two of its items, “BB471BG M&M’s Peanut Taster Packet” and “BB458BG M&M’s Plain: Taster Packet,” needed a label indicating that they may contain peanuts.”
The statement to PPAI went on to say, “Beacon took immediate action and voluntarily sent a formal recall letter to the distributors who had ordered these items. The labeling on the two items included in the recall has been corrected, approved by the FDA and the product is available for purchase again.”
The recall was initiated on Jan. 26 but was classified as a Class II by the FDA on Feb. 4.
A Class II recall is "a situation in which use of or exposure to a violative product may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote."
