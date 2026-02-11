Recall alert: Jeep coil spring defect prompts recall of 80,600 SUVs

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall of more than 80,600 Jeep Grand Cherokees over an issue with their rear coil springs.

The agency said that the SUV’s real coil springs may not be installed correctly and can detach while driving.

The recall affects some 2021 to 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee L and 2022 to 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee models.

Dealers will inspect the spring assembly and will repair it if necessary for free.

This recall, NHTSA number 26V051, replaces a previous recall, 23V413. Any Grand Cherokee fixed under the earlier recall will need to be repaired again, the NHTSA said.

Owners will receive two letters alerting them to the issue. One will be sent this week, while a second will be sent once the remedy is available. It is expected to be ready next month.

If you have questions about the issue, you can contact FCA at 800-853-1403 or search your vehicle identification number on the NHTSA website.

