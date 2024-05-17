Recall Alert: Kano Laboratories recalls Super Lube because of risk of poisoning

The CPSC announced the recall of Super Lube Suncopen Synthetic Penetrant, Super Lube Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid, and Super Lube Metal Protectant and Corrosion Inhibitor (consumer sizes of 5 gallons or less.) About 3,700 units of the products are under recall.

Go here for more information.

>> Read more trending news

Consumers should immediately secure the recalled Super Lube products out of the sight and reach of children and contact Kano Laboratories for a full refund. Consumers will need to provide proof of possession by emailing a photo of their product to receive their full refund.

The recalled products contain either ethylene glycol or low-viscosity petroleum distillates, which must be in child-resistant packaging as required by the Poison Prevention Packaging Act. The packaging for the products is not child-resistant, which poses a poisoning risk if the contents are swallowed by young children.

The products are sold at Grainger Parts, E&R Industrial Sales, Home Depot and other stores nationwide, and online at Amazon.com. and other websites from January 2018 through January 2024 for between $5.50 and $445.00.

Petroleum distillate can get into the lungs, causing chemical pneumonia, and/or pulmonary damage, which can be fatal.

Kano Laboratories has set up a refund line at 800-253-5823 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. You can also contact them online at info@super-lube.com or www.super-lube.com and click on “Technical Resources” and select “Recall” from the menu for more information.

The recall involves Super Lube products which include the following: Syncopen Synthetic Penetrant, Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid, and Metal Protectant and Corrosion Inhibitor. The products are used to prevent corrosion in various machinery.

Super Lube Syncopen Synthetic Penetrant was sold in a four-ounce white spray bottle (item number 85004), a 32-ounce or one-quart trigger spray black plastic bottle (item number 85032), and a one-gallon (item number 85010) white plastic bottle with a handle. The container bears the brand Super Lube followed by a flag of green, blue, orange, and yellow stripes.

Super Lube Fire Resistant Hydraulic Fluid was sold in a one-gallon white plastic bottle (item number 86010) with a handle.

Super Lube Metal Protectant & Corrosion Inhibitor was sold in a 32-ounce or one-quart trigger spray black plastic bottle with a handle (item numbers 83032 / 83032A). The Super Lube products have one of the following lot numbers located on the bottom or rear label:





















©2023 Cox Media Group