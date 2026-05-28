Recall alert: Lounge chairs recalled over amputation risk

More than 1,000 outdoor lounge chairs are being recalled because they pose a risk of amputation.

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The Consumer Product Safety Commission said the lounges made by Giantex can pinch a person’s fingers.

The agency had one report of a person’s finger being amputated while they were adjusting the chair.

About 1,155 chairs are part of the recall. They are model number NP10025NY. The number can be found on the front and side of the chair’s packaging.

They were sold online at Giantex.com and Amazon from August 2023 to October 2025 for between $75 and $90.

If you have the chair, you should stop using it and contact Giantex for a refund. You’ll either get a prepaid return package or be told to destroy it by removing the headrest pillow, cutting the fabric, and sending a photo of the damage to the company, the CPSC said.

For more information, contact Giantex by phone at 844-242-1885, by email or online.

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