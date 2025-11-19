Trending

Reports: Singer D4vd considered suspect in death of 15-year-old girl

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Sources said the singer was a suspect in the death of a 15-year-old girl whose body was found in the trunk of a vehicle registered to him.
D4vd: The singer is reportedly a suspect in the death of a teen whose decomposing body was found in the trunk of a Tesla registered to him. He has not been charged with a crime. (Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Coachella)
D4vd is being considered as a suspect in the death of a 15-year-old girl whose decomposing body was found two months ago in the trunk of a Tesla registered to the singer, according to several published reports.

Dv4d, whose legal name is David Anthony Burke, is considered a suspect in the death of Celeste Rivas-Hernandez, KABC reported, citing “a source with knowledge of the investigation.”

The 20-year-old has not been charged with any crime. He has more than 33 million monthly listeners on Spotify and over 3.6 million followers on TikTok. His songs, “Here with Me” and “Romantic Homicide,” have gone viral.

Rivas Hernandez’s remains were found on Sept. 8 in the trunk of a Tesla at a Los Angeles impound lot, KNBC reported, which also cited an unnamed source within the Los Angeles Police Department. The vehicle had been towed after being parked for several weeks, the LAPD said on Sept. 29.

Police located the body inside a bag placed in the front trunk of the Tesla, LAPD sources said. The body was dismembered and in a state of decomposition, sources told ABC News.

Rivas Hernandez was last seen on April 5, 2024, in the Lake Elsinore area of western Riverside County. She was identified via forensics, and the medical examiner is still working to determine a cause of death.

D4vd was on tour when the teen’s body was discovered and was scheduled to appear in Los Angeles on Sept. 20. The rest of his tour was canceled before the L.A. tour stop while the investigation was being conducted.

The LAPD, the attorney for the singer and D4vd’s representative have not immediately responded to requests for comment. D4vd’s attorney previously told KNBC that the singer was “fully cooperating” with authorities.

