Sen. John Fetterman suffers bruised shoulder after Sunday auto accident

U.S. Sen. John Fetterman suffered a shoulder injury after the Pennsylvania Democrat was involved in a two-vehicle crash in Maryland on Sunday, his office said.

According to the Maryland State Police, the accident occurred at about 8 a.m. EDT on Sunday along Interstate 70 near Interstate 68, WCAU-TV reported.

Fetterman, 54, a first-term senator, and his wife, Gisele, were in a Chevrolet Traverse driven by the senator, according to WPVI-TV. The senator was driving in the westbound lane of I-70 when he hit the back of a Chevrolet Impala, the television station reported.

Fetterman and his wife, along with the driver of the Impala, were taken by ambulance to War Memorial Hospital in nearby Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, for treatment, according to WHTM-TV. John Fetterman suffered a bruised shoulder, his office said.

According to a statement from Fetterman’s office, the senator and his wife were evaluated and discharged within hours, The Associated Press reported. The condition of the driver of the Impala was unclear.

Fetterman returned to his home in Braddock, Pennsylvania, and is expected to return to the Senate for voting this week, according to the news organization.

“On Sunday morning, John and Gisele were involved in a car accident with another driver. Out of an abundance of caution, they were evaluated at a local hospital. John was treated for a bruised shoulder and they were discharged that afternoon,” the senator’s office said in a statement. “They are doing well and happy to be back in Braddock.”

No citations were issued, WPVI reported. An investigation is ongoing.





