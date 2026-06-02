Stephen Curry signs sneaker deal with Chinese sportswear giant Li-Ning

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry on Monday announced an endorsement contract with Li-Nang, a Chinese sportswear giant.

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Curry, 38, a 17-year NBA veteran and two-time most valuable player, now has a sneaker deal since ending his relationship with Under Armour in November, ESPN reported.

The agreement will include basketball products, athleisure lifestyle wear, and the ability for the 12-time all-star to sign male and female athletes under his brand, according to the sports news website. There also will be a full golf line.

While terms were not disclosed, ESPN, quoting “industry sources,” said the deal was for 10 years.

The partnership of a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/PtnTakEf4a — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) June 1, 2026

Curry and Under Armour had been partners for 13 years, according to Bleacher Report. He began his endorsement career in 2009 with Nike, The Athletic reported.

“This is bigger than a shoe deal, bigger than a signature series. This is a partnership of a lifetime. The future of Curry Brand will be powered by a company truly rooted in sports and innovation,” Curry posted on his social media platforms. “A partner dedicated to creating quality products with sneakers that I believe in that will continue to deliver at the highest level.

“Together, we will continue the Curry Brand mission with stories, platforms and products that will inspire the next generation around the globe.”

Curry wore shoes from multiple brands during the 2025-26 season, The Athletic reported. He sold the shoes in an auction during April, raising $1.7 million for his foundation.

Li-Ning was established in 1990 by former Chinese gymnast Li Ning, who won three gold, two silver and a bronze medal at the 1984 Olympics, according to the sports news website.

Li-Ning shoes became the first Chinese sports brand to be worn by NBA players when Cleveland Cavaliers guard Damon Jones sported a pair in 2006.

The company made big news in 2012 when it signed Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade, The Athletic reported. Other NBA stars under the Li-Ning banner include Curry’s teammate, Jimmy Butler; Fred VanVleet of the Houston Rockets; CJ McCollum of the Atlanta Hawks; and D’Angelo Russell of the Washington Wizards.

Curry is a fan favorite in China and has traveled to the country seven times, CNN reported. His last journey to the Far East came in August, when he visited Chongqing.

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