TikTok influencer César Gastélum shot, killed during livestream

An influencer in Mexico was shot and killed as he livestreamed in Culiacán, officials said.

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César Gastélum had about 600,000 followers on TikTok and would share comedy clips, Reuters reported.

He was outside a fast food restaurant when two people on a motorcycle came up to him and his friends, pointed a gun at Gastélum and shot him. They then drove off, TMZ reported.

The people on the motorcycle were wearing helmets.

Security officials in Sinaloa said they are investigating the shooting.

Mexico’s Federal Security Cabinet said they’re looking into whether his death was related to his social media posts, “in some of which (Gastélum) made reference to a faction of a criminal group,” CNN reported.

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