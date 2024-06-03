One final spin: Pat Sajak’s final ‘Wheel of Fortune’ airs this week

After 41 seasons, it is almost time for Pat Sajak to spin his last wheel.

June 7 is the end of the Sajak era on “Wheel of Fortune.” That’s when his final show airs after more than 8,000 episodes, ABC News reported.

The episode was taped in April, Fox News reported.

He announced in June 2023 that he was going to retire.

“Well, the time has come,” Sajak wrote in a statement. “I’ve decided that our 41st season, which begins in September, will be my last. It’s been a wonderful ride, and I’ll have more to say in the coming months. Many thanks to you all. (If nothing else, it’ll keep the clickbait sites busy!),” Sajak said at the time, according to Fox News.

“This was announced a long time ago, almost a year ago. So I’ve had time to sort of get used to it. And it’s been a little bit wistful and all that, but I’m enjoying it and taking it all in and reflecting on the great run,” he told his daughter Maggie Sajak, the show’s social correspondent since 2021.

She gave a behind-the-scenes look at the long-running gameshow where contestants spin the wheel for cash and prizes and then try to figure out words and phrases while choosing letters.

June 7 is the end of the 41st season. Season 42 will have Ryan Seacrest taking over the wheel-spinning responsibilities.

Co-star and letter-turner Vanna White is sticking around but had a suggestion when she is no longer helping uncover the letters on the big board. She said Maggie Sajak would be the one to fill in.

“I think she’s a good replacement if I can’t be there for some reason,” White told E! News last October. “She’s been around it her whole life, so I think she can fill in for me for sure.”

Maggie Sajak already filled in for White when the latter competed during “Celebrity Wheel of Fortune.”

