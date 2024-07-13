Trending

Trump rushed from stage after loud noises heard at rally

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is surrounded by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

BUTLER, Pa. — Former President Donald Trump was quickly taken from the stage during a rally in Western Pennsylvania after loud noises rang out.

Trump had just started speaking when the sounds were heard and he ducked and quickly escorted from the stage. As he did so, the former president pumped his fist into the air.

The Associated Press reported that the sounds were apparent gunshots. Trump grabbed his neck with his right hand and there was what appeared to be blood.

President Joe Biden was leaving church when he was asked if he had heard about the incident and responded “No.” He has since returned to his Delaware home. The New York Times reported he has rece his initial briefing.

A Secret Service spokesperson said Trump is safe after “an incident occurred.”

A Trump spokesperson said the former president is “fine and is being checked out at a local medical facility,” the Times reported.

This was the last rally before the Republican National Convention begins on Monday.

Check back for more on this developing story.


