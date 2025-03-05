Uber driver in Philadelphia saves passenger who suffered brain hemorrhage

An Uber driver in Philadelphia is being hailed as a hero after his quick thinking during his passenger’s medical emergency helped save the man’s life.

Taras Zvir was transporting Justin Anderson, 41, to his job on Feb. 25 when the passenger suffered a brain hemorrhage, WPVI reported.

“I noticed he was just sweating. He was sweating pretty bad. I was immediately like, ‘Oh my God, are you OK?’ And he pointed his one finger like, ‘Give me a minute,’” Zvir told the television station. “He started going in and out, and he was completely unconscious, so I immediately picked up, called 911.”

The operator gave Zvir instructions on performing CPR.

Philadelphia Uber driver helps passenger who suffered brain hemorrhage: 'I just started doing CPR'

“I opened the door, took him out of the car, and laid him flat on the ground,” Zvir told WPVI. “I just started doing CPR.”

Zvir did CPR for about “six to eight minutes” until paramedics, the television station reported.

Anderson remains in a coma at Abington Hospital, WTFX reported. But the man’s mother said she is certain that her son would have died without the rideshare operator’s fast response.

“It gives me a little bit more faith in humanity,” Debbie Anderson told the television station. “I was so thankful because had he taken any time or not responded the way he did, Justin wouldn’t be here. I really believe that.”

Justin Anderson had emergency surgery and is recovering, WPVI reported. His mother said doctors discovered “a large bleed” on the right side of his brain. They believe it was due to a condition he likely has had his whole life but never knew about.

Debbie Anderson has started a GoFundMe page to cover medical expenses.

“He has already beaten the odds by making it to this point,” she wrote about her only child. “He is young and has a strong heart.

“Justin had just started a new job that he was so happy about. Had he been home alone, he would not be here today. Had he not been in the back of that Uber, he would not be here today. He was only in the Uber because he was supposed to come back home from work with his assigned work van. Otherwise, he would have been driving his own car. I am also thankful for the Uber driver’s quick response to call 911.”

“Hopefully, he recovers,” Zvir told WPVI.





