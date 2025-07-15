Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen in car break-in

ATLANTA — An SUV being used by a choreographer and a dancer for Beyoncé was broken into and the alleged thieves got away with unreleased music, plans for the singer’s show and set lists from past and upcoming performances.

The break-in happened less than 48 hours before Beyoncé took the stage for the Atlanta “Cowboy Carter” concerts, WSB reported.

Atlanta police said the break-in happened on the night of July 8 at a parking deck at Krog Street Market, a dining and retail hot spot in the city.

Detectives said surveillance cameras captured the break-in.

Choreographer Christopher Grant and dancer Diandre Blue told police that someone broke into their rented Jeep Wagoneer through the back lift gate and took their two suitcases. Grant said that several jump drives for Beyoncé’s show in Atlanta were taken. The drives, Grant told police, held watermarked music, unreleased music, footage plans for the show and her setlists from past and current shows.

Clothes, designer sunglasses, laptops and AirPod Max headphones were also taken.

Police used Apple’s “Find My” app to track the headphones and a laptop.

“I conducted a suspicious stop in the area, due to the information that was relayed to me,” an officer wrote in an incident report. “There were several cars in the area also that the AirPods were pinging to in that area also. After further investigation, a silver (redacted), which had traveled into zone 5 was moving at the same time as the tracking on the AirPods.”

An arrest warrant was issued for a suspect, WSB reported.

Beyoncé performed four shows in Atlanta, with the tour wrapping up in Las Vegas on July 25 and 26.

