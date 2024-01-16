WATCH: Usher releases trailer teasing Super Bowl halftime performance

Usher has released a trailer for this year’s Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show that teases a show that has been “30 years in the making.”

The minute-long clip features the famous – LeBron James, J Balvin and Jung Kook – and lesser-known fans all rocking out to the singer’s hit tune “Yeah!”.

“It’s an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list,” Usher said after it was revealed he will be this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show performer.

“I can’t wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they’ve seen from me before. Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I’ll see you real soon.”

Last year’s inaugural Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show featured Rihanna. Usher may have to go some to top her big reveal. She announced that she was pregnant.

According to Variety, Usher has promised to bring his greatest hits to the stage at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Feb. 11.

He will release his ninth studio album, “Coming Home,” on Feb. 9, according to Apple Music.

Watch the trailer for Usher’s Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show below.





