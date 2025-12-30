What we ate in 2025: Americans focused on healthy foods, with an occasional snack

Americans in 2025 were big on nutrition, but still made time for an occasional snack.

That was the conclusion reached in Grubhub’s 2025 Delivered Report, released earlier this month.

The food delivery service said that “Foodmaxxing” -- where meals, snacks, drinks and grocery orders -- allowed consumers to maximize their nutritional value, functional value and even some aesthetic appeal.

Grubhub’s report analyzed millions of orders placed throughout the year on its platform. It notices that people wanted meals that boosted energy, supported “gut health” and maximized protein goals.

A hill of beans

Tops on the list were beans.

According to Grubhub, grocery bean orders on the platform increased by 135%, with more than 1.5 tons delivered during 2025. Bean salads -- chickpeas, black beans, kidney beans, you name them -- became an unofficial staple, “racking up millions of views across social media.”

Los Angeles led the nation in bean orders, according to Grubhub.

Something fishy

Grubhub noted that orders of tinned fish tripled during 2025, with grocery purchases coming in at 209% above 2024 numbers.

Spreads used with fish included curated boards, artisanal sourdough, pickled vegetables, and olive-oil drizzles -- foods packed with protein and healthy fats.

Protein packed

According to Grubhub, diners did not simply crave protein during 2025 -- “they chased it, flaunted it, and folded it into everything.”

Protein-labeled grocery items that were available on the food service increased by nearly 20%. And they did not have to be bland. Grubhub diners ordered more than 750 tenders, nuggets and strips every hour, resulting in a 5.2 million clip.

In metropolitan areas, 76% of all chicken orders included nuggets. Not surprisingly, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Philadelphia led the way.

Foam rises

Cold foam enjoyed a banner year, with Grubhub orders increasing by 75% during 2025. That became the platform’s go-to coffee order.

Matcha that energy

Matcha became the drink of choice on Grubhub, with orders surging by 34% in 2025. The beverage shifted from “a niche wellness drink to staple energy source,” Grubhub noted.

Eggs are back

Grocery orders for eggs jumped by 58% during 2025. The most-ordered dish was the sausage, egg and cheese sandwich.

New York, Los Angeles and Chicago cracked the top list for most egg orders.

Loaded water rises

More than 76,000 electrolyte drinks were delivered monthly to Grubhub customers. It was part of the social media trend called “loaded water.” That is where consumers add electrolyte powders, supplements and fresh fruit to their drinks.

Still convenient

One of the biggest surprises in the Grubhub survey was the rise of convenience stores as destinations to buy meals.

In Grubhub’s 2024 findings, soda was the dominant item ordered. That shifted in 2025 to hot, protein-forward, grab-and-go meals like hot dogs, chicken rollers and taquitos.

