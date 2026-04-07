Ye banned from entering UK over antisemitic remarks

The U.K. government has blocked Ye’s plans to headline an upcoming festival, banning him from entering the country.

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West had been scheduled to perform at the Wireless Festival in July, but the entire festival has been canceled due to the situation, organizers said, according to The Associated Press.

The Home Office determined that Ye’s presence would not be “conducive to the public good,” the BBC reported.

Ye has been known for making several antisemitic, racist and pro-Nazi comments over the past few years.

A spokesperson for Campaign Against Antisemitism said of the decision to bar Ye, “The government has clearly made the right decision here. For once, when it said that antisemitism has no place in the UK, it backed up its words with action.

“Someone who has boasted of making tens of millions of dollars from selling swastika T-shirts and who released a song called Heil Hitler just months ago clearly would not be conducive to the public good in the UK.”

Earlier, the entertainer had said he “would be grateful” to meet with members of the Jewish community “to listen.”

“I know words aren’t enough. I’ll have to show change through my actions. If you’re open, I’m here,” Ye said before the decision was announced, the BBC reported.

About 150,000 people were expected to attend the Wireless Festival in London’s Finsbury Park, the AP reported.

0 of 26 Photos: Kanye West through the years Here are some memorable moments from rapper Kanye West's life in the public eye. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2002: Roca-Wear and Roc-A-Fella Records CEO Damon Dash (left) and rap artist Kanye West arrive for a party promoting Dash's clothing line August 15, 2002, in New York City. (Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2003: Issac Hayes (left) and Kanye West attend the Artist Empowerment Coalition's Grammy Sunday Brunch February 23, 2003, at the New York Hilton Hotel in New York City. (Adam Rountree/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2004: Kanye West and his mother attend the 2004 MTV Video Music Awards at the American Airlines Arena on August 29, 2004, in Miami. (Frank Micelotta/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2005: Kanye West poses backstage with his awards for "Best Rap Album," "Best Rap Song" and "Best R&B Song" during the 47th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 13, 2005, in Los Angeles. (Carlo Allegri/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2006: Singer Kanye West and his bikini-clad entourage arrive at The Brit Awards 2006 with MasterCard at Earls Court 1 on February 15, 2006, in London. (Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2007: Rappers 50 Cent, Kanye West, P. Diddy and Jay-Z perform onstage during Screamfest '07 at Madison Square Garden on August 22, 2007, in New York City. (Scott Gries/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2008: R&B musician Kanye West performs on stage at the Melbourne stop of the Good Vibrations Festival 2008 at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl on February 9, 2008, in Melbourne, Australia. (Kristian Dowling/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2009: Kanye West (left) jumps onstage after Taylor Swift (center) won the "Best Female Video" award during the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on September 13, 2009, in New York City. (Christopher Polk/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2010: Kanye West and Amber Rose attend the Givenchy Fashion Show during Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture S/S 2010 on January 26, 2010, in Paris. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2011: Kanye West performs during the 2011 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at the Lexington Avenue Armory on November 9, 2011, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2012: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West talk from their courtside seats before the Los Angeles Lakers take on the Denver Nuggets in Game Seven of the Western Conference Quarterfinals in the 2012 NBA Playoffs on May 12, 2012, at Staples Center in Los Angeles. (Noel Vasquez/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2013: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the Costume Institute Gala for the "PUNK: Chaos to Couture" exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2013, in New York City. (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for The Huffington Post) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2014: Kanye West and Kim Kardashian attend the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2015: Recording artists Taylor Swift, Jay-Z, Kanye West and TV personality Kim Kardashian attend the 57th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on February 8, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images for NARAS) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2016: Kanye West and Kris Jenner attend the Givenchy show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Fall/Winter 2016/2017 on March 6, 2016, in Paris. (Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2016: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend the "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016, in New York City. (Larry Busacca/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2018: U.S. President Donald Trump hugs rapper Kanye West during a meeting in the Oval Office of the White House on October 11, 2018, in Washington, D.C. (Oliver Contreras - Pool/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2019: Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West attend The 2019 Met Gala Celebrating Camp: Notes on Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6, 2019, in New York City. (Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2020: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, California. (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Photos: Kanye West through the years 2021: Kanye West is seen at the "DONDA by Kanye West" listening event at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on July 22, 2021, in Atlanta. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Universal Music Group) Photos: Kanye West through the years LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 26: Kanye West speaks onstage during the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET) (Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

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