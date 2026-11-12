‘Yes, Dear’ actor, comedian, Anthony Clark dies

A comedian known for roles in “Yes, Dear” and “Boston Common” has died.

Anthony Clark was 62 years old.

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Clark’s “Yes, Dear” co-star Mike O’Malley announced his death on social media, calling him a “hilarious guy.”

“When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows. The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed. He was so unique — one of those comics who is laughing along with you at the absurdity of his stories and observations,” O’Malley said.

He said he and Clark spoke on the phone three weeks ago and that “He had us laughing loudly once again.”

Anthony Clark died yesterday. He was a hilarious guy. When my wife Lisa and I were dating back in the mid-nineties, Anthony was already famous in Boston, regularly selling out comedy shows. The first time we saw him at The Comedy Connection we laughed and laughed and laughed. He… pic.twitter.com/4IDPabBk8U — Mike O'Malley (@TheMikeOMalley) November 11, 2026

His manager Barry Katz called him “one of the funniest and most talented comedian/actors I have ever had the pleasure of watching,” Deadline reported.

Clark’s cause of death was not announced, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Clark was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, in 1964. His parents were a factory worker and a general store owner, the Times reported. He started his entertainment career as a comedian while attending Emerson College in Boston and earning a degree in mass communications.

After graduation, he went to the West Coast and was featured in HBO’s “Young Comedians” special in 1995 alongside Dave Chappelle and Louis C.K.

He also started acting in the 1990s and made his big-screen debut in 1991’s “Dogfight” alongside River Phoenix.

His big break was in the television show “Yes, Dear,” which ran for six seasons. He also appeared in “Boston Common,” “Soul Man,” “The Rock,” and “My Uncle Rafael,” according to his IMDB profile.

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