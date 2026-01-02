‘Yes, I ate your snack’: Man accused of shooting woman after argument over treats

LOUISVILLE, Ky., — A Kentucky man is accused of shooting a woman after an argument about snacks escalated, authorities said.

According to Louisville Metropolitan Police Department online booking records, Kenneth Lamont Beals, 56, of Louisville, was arrested on Dec. 28. He was charged with one count of second-degree assault and one count of possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

In an arrest report, the shooting occurred in the Park Hill neighborhood of the city.

The victim told police that her aunt had seen Beals eating a snack that was intended for the victim’s children.

The woman said she confronted Beals when he was leaving the residence, and he allegedly admitted to eating the treat.

“Yes, I ate your snack, and it was good,” Beals reportedly said before pulling out a handgun and shooting the woman in the arm.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening.

It is unclear what the relationship is between the victim and Beals.

Beals remains in jail. His next court date is scheduled for Jan. 6.

