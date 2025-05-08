Update on St. Johns River Ferry Service Suspension

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority (JTA) has updated the status of the St. Johns River Ferry service.

While the ferry vessel itself remains fully operable, recent assessments have identified the need for significant repairs to the ramp structure. JTA estimates these repairs could take approximately six to twelve weeks, depending on materials availability and supply chain factors.

The JTA continues to work closely with its operations partner, HMS Ferries, as it conducts a thorough investigation into the incident. Once the investigation is complete, JTA says it is committed to sharing the findings with the public to ensure transparency and accountability.

" We recognize the vital role the St. Johns River Ferry plays in our community and appreciate the public’s patience as we work diligently to safely and efficiently restore service.“- JTA spokesperson.

For further updates, visit www.jtafla.com or the MyJTA mobile app.

