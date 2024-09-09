If your allergies are bad check your nose for stray legos!

Ever since becoming an adult, I can’t remember a time where my allergies weren’t a dumpster-fire.

Attacks come in all flavors - sneezes, coughing, sore throat, thin voice, swollen ears, itchy hands, eye pressure - you name it.

For one person living in Arizona, the cause of life-long allergies wasn’t pollen counts or the local ecosystem. It was something way more...plastic(!!!)

Having a Lego lodged in your nose for 25 years is intense. How many things do you still own from 25 years ago?

While it IS intense, it’s not uncommon to read about weird things people have shoved up their nose. If this is the kind of content that floats your boat - check the Reddit thread below to really get your jollies off - weirdo!

Good thing Keith Richards or Tommy Lee have no idea how to use Reddit!

