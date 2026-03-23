What $2,000 rent gets you across America

A monthly rent of $2,000 can look very different depending on where you live in the United States. In large cities, that amount might cover a modest studio or one-bedroom apartment. In mid-sized metropolitan areas or smaller regional hubs, where the average rent is lower, it could stretch to a three-bedroom space, upgraded amenities, or even a downtown location.

Since $2,000 doesn’t look the same in every city, it’s important to explore what that budget looks like in cities across the U.S. so you don’t end up breaking the bank. In smaller cities, it might cover a luxury one-bedroom apartment, while in major metros, it could only get you a compact studio. Understanding how far your budget goes can help you plan your move and find the best fit for your lifestyle.

In this article, Apartments.com breaks down what a $2,000 monthly budget can get renters in cities across every U.S. region.

Key Takeaways

In 46 of 50 U.S. states, the average rent is below $2,000; renters can find a range of options even in major metro areas, with the national average rent for a one-bedroom at $1,630.

Renters in smaller cities like Memphis, Buffalo, and Indianapolis can afford three-bedroom apartments within a $2,000 budget, while in big cities like Boston, Los Angeles, and Seattle, that same budget often only covers a studio.

National Average Trends

Rent prices vary widely across the country, but national trends help set expectations. As of October 2025, the average U.S. rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,630 per month, with an average size of 696 square feet. Forty-six of 50 states have an average rent below $2,000, showing that most renters can find options under this benchmark even in the biggest cities.

Table listing the average national rent prices by floor plan and square footage. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Comparing How Far $2,000 in Rent Goes for Different Regions

Every city has its own charm — and its own version of what $2,000 in rent can get you. In Boston, for instance, the only option under $2,000 are studios in Columbia Point, as every square foot in the city comes at a premium.

But just a few hundred miles away in Buffalo, that same budget stretches much further, covering an average three-bedroom apartment in Black Rock with nearly double the space.

Check out the cities organized by region below to get a quick overview of how they compare.

Overview and comparison table of US cities organized by region and the average rent prices. (Stacker/Stacker)

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New England

Rocky coastlines, cobblestone streets, and historic downtowns with a small-town feel create the charm of New England. From Providence's artsy West End to Boston's brownstone-lined Back Bay, the region captures classic charm with a modern twist. A $2,000 budget can get you several bedrooms in some New England cities, while in others, it only amounts to a small room.

A data chart showing percentage of New England rentals listed at $2,000 or less. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Portland, Maine

Average One-Bedroom Rent: $1,839/month

Average One-Bedroom Size: 567 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 617 sq. ft.

Portland is considered one of the best places to live in Maine because of its strong job market, waterfront charm, liveliness, and affordability. Seventy-eight percent of rents in Portland are within a $2,000 budget, including one-bedrooms that average $1,839 per month.

Downtown Portland’s City Center sits at the higher end of the rental market, with one-bedroom apartments averaging $1,981. Brick sidewalks along Fore and Commercial Street lead to historic buildings filled with oyster bars, cafés, and galleries, while Congress Street in the Arts District blends classic architecture with modern energy. North Deering offers a quieter, more affordable option since two-bedrooms average $1,740. Residents enjoy peaceful parks and trails along the Presumpscot River.

Portsmouth, New Hampshire

Average Studio Rent: $1,894/month

Average Studio Size: 510 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 540 sq. ft.

Portsmouth is a charming but small coastal city next to the Piscataqua River. Due to its size, rental options are limited compared to larger metros. As a result, renting in the city is pricier, as only 17 percent of rents are $2,000 or less. However, the lifestyle in Portsmouth is second to none, with its coastal and historic charm.

Brick row buildings holding galleries and restaurants fill the waterfront in Downtown Portsmouth. Around Market Square, theaters and live music venues keep the streets packed well into the night. Walk down to South Mill Pond to enjoy greenery or catch a festival at Prescott Park.

Boston, Massachusetts

Average Columbia Point Studio Rent: $1,879/month

Average Columbia Point Studio Size: 520 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 553 sq. ft.

Renters love the classic New England charm and big-city offerings in Boston. Since it offers a lifestyle like no other city, rents run high, as only about 12 percent are $2,000 or less. Still, affordable options can be found with a bit of perseverance and patience.

Get the waterfront living that Boston is known for at a fraction of the price in Columbia Point. Studios average around $1,932, and renters get front-row access to UMass Boston, the JFK Library, and the scenic Harborwalk. With beaches, parks, and miles of bike paths nearby, it's the perfect place to spend weekends outside.

Burlington, Vermont

Average Studio Rent: $1,724/month

Average Studio Size: 462 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 805 sq. ft.

One of the most beautiful cities in Vermont, Burlington is set in the Green Mountain range on the edge of Lake Champlain. This picturesque city doesn't break the bank, with 66 percent of rent under $2,000. Whether you're looking for city living or waterfront neighborhoods, you can find it under budget in Burlington.

Live close to Downtown Burlington in Old North End, where studios rent for an average of $1,737 a month. You’ll be within walking distance of local eateries, theaters, grocery stores, and weekly farmers markets. Stroll over to Church Street’s lively shops and restaurants. Each side of the neighborhood has its own draw, with the University of Vermont to the east and the waterfront, parks, and the Island Line Trail to the west.

Providence, Rhode Island

Average Studio Rent: $1,750/month

Average Studio Size: 621 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 684 sq. ft.

Living in Providence means being surrounded by history, from Colonial and Victorian architecture to museums telling stories of the past. That timeless charm comes with flexibility since 48 percent of rent is $2,000 or less.

Federal Hill, Providence’s Little Italy, keeps the night alive with restaurants and nightlife along Atwells Avenue, where studios average about $1,990 per month. North of Downtown, Mt. Hope is a relaxed neighborhood close to Brown University and the College Hill dining scene, with two-bedroom apartments averaging $1,835.

Northeast

The Northeast balances grit and culture, with industrial roots reshaped into neighborhoods alive with art, food, and history. Buffalo’s revitalized waterfront, Pittsburgh’s creative corridors, the Bronx’s restless energy, Philadelphia’s cobblestone charm, and Baltimore’s eclectic harbor all tell their own stories of reinvention. Across the region, renters can still find space, character, and walkable city living without losing that unmistakable Northeastern touch.

A data chart showing percentage of Northeast rentals listed at $2,000 or less. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Buffalo, New York

Average Three-Bedroom Rent: $1,583/month

Average Three-Bedroom Size: 1,101 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 1,391 sq. ft.

Buffalo is a Great Lakes city on Lake Erie that enjoys winter wonderlands and beautiful summers. A rent budget of $2,000 goes a long way in the city, where 92 percent of rent is equal to or less than that amount. Yet the city is overflowing with energy as residents frequent waterfront parks, museums, and a growing downtown of restaurants and venues.

Downtown Buffalo has two-bedroom apartments for $1,751 a month. This puts you next to the fun of Canalside, breweries, KeyBank Center, and annual events, such as the Taste of Buffalo. Black Rock is a historic neighborhood known for its artsy vibes, breweries, and walkable streets lined with galleries and cafés. Three-bedroom apartments in Black Rock hover around $1,797. Live next to Buffalo State University, Delaware Park, and cultural destinations like the Buffalo AKG Art Museum.

Bronx, New York

Average One-Bedroom Rent: $1,643/month

Average One-Bedroom Size: 509 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 620 sq. ft.

In New York City, space is a luxury, and it'll cost you, depending on the borough. While Manhattan and Brooklyn command sky-high rents, the Bronx still offers a rare find: the average rent for a one-bedroom apartment is $1,643 per month. Though finding rents lower than $2,000 is like looking for a needle in a haystack in New York, 76 percent of rents are actually under $2,000 in the Bronx. This allows you to find the perfect place in the perfect borough.

Leave the city behind by living in a studio in Fieldston, where the average rent is $1,737. At the northern end of the Red Line, high-rises melt away to the greenery of Van Cortlandt Park. Belmont, the “Little Italy of the Bronx,” has strong community roots and an authentic Italian heritage. Two-bedroom apartments renting for $1,938 a month are centered around Arthur Avenue and its family-run bakeries and restaurants. You’ll also be near Fordham University, the Bronx Zoo, and the New York Botanical Garden.

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Average One-Bedroom Rent: $1,731/month

Average One-Bedroom Size: 668 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 772 sq. ft.

Every street in Philadelphia is filled with one of the many unique cultural identities of the city, whether it's history, sports, or food. Nearly 80 percent of rentals fall below $2,000, giving renters room to choose between downtown convenience and more spacious apartments in the suburbs.

Center City West puts Philadelphia’s history, art, and nightlife at your doorstep with the Liberty Bell and Independence National Historical Park next to theaters and galleries. The average monthly price for a studio is $1,835 a month for this walkable paradise. Across the Schuylkill River, Spruce Hill balances city access with small-town charm. One-bedroom apartments for around $1,564 are just minutes from Center City, the University of Pennsylvania, and Fairmount Park.

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Average Three-Bedroom Rent: $1,911/month

Average Three-Bedroom Size: 1,211 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 1267 sq. ft.

Old steel mills have given way to sleek tech hubs and educational institutions in Pittsburgh. At the $2,000 price point, you're comfortably above the city's average rent for a three-bedroom apartment, which sits around $1,903 per month. Even better, roughly 88 percent of local rentals fall at or below $2,000, giving you plenty of room to find the right fit without stretching your budget.

Live in the heart of Pittsburgh's Golden Triangle in Market Square, where PNC Park, Heinz Hall, and top spots along Penn Avenue are only a short walk away. You don't have to sacrifice space; the average rent for a one-bedroom is $1,605 per month. In Squirrel Hill South, one of the most affordable neighborhoods in Pittsburgh, two-bedroom apartments usually go for $1,647 a month. The neighborhood lies between Schenley and Frick Park, and nearby Carnegie Mellon University adds world-class museums and live performances to the mix.

Baltimore, Maryland

Average Three-Bedroom Rent: $1,884/month

Average Three-Bedroom Size: 1,169 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 1241 sq. ft.

Baltimore's roots come from being a major port town on the Patapsco River that flows into Chesapeake Bay. The city continues to honor its past and maritime heritage with many historic landmarks and districts. With a $2,000 monthly budget, renters can take their pick, from downtown lofts with skyline views to historic townhouses. And with 87 percent of the city's rentals meeting that price, renters are able to explore the best neighborhoods in Baltimore.

Historic Baltimore shows character on every block, with 19th-century architecture and landmarks like the Washington Monument and the Inner Harbor. Live in history and style, a two-bedroom apartment averages $1,933 per month. Meanwhile, Charles Village delivers a classic Baltimore feel with a lively yet laid-back atmosphere. Enjoy weekend farmers markets and short trips to nearby Wyman Park, the Baltimore Museum of Art, and Johns Hopkins University for the reasonable price of $1,620 per month for a two-bedroom apartment.

Midwest

Once defined by manufacturing and industrialism, the Midwest is rewriting its story. It’s now powered by food, tech, and culture. Renters are taking notice of Chicago’s growing food scene and Cleveland’s dedication to the arts. With affordable rents and a renewed sense of purpose, the Midwest proves that reinvention doesn’t have to come at the cost of community or character.

A data chart showing percentage of Midwest rentals listed at $2,000 or less. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Cleveland, Ohio

Average Two-Bedroom Rent: $1,596/month

Average Two-Bedroom Size: 995 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 1,247 sq. ft.

Cleveland adds an artsy twist to industrial with converted warehouses turned into galleries, theaters, and trendy lofts. Style comes with space, as two-bedroom apartments have an average rent of $1,596 a month. The city lets you leave worries about budget behind with 92 percent of rentals $2,000 or below in price.

$1,605 a month secures a one-bedroom in Public Square, steps from seasonal markets, concerts, and Playhouse Square, the nation’s largest performing arts center outside New York City. Farther east but every bit as lively, University Circle contains cultural landmarks like the Cleveland Museum of Art and the Museum of Natural History, as well as Case Western Reserve University. The compactness comes at a premium, with one-bedroom apartments renting for $1,771 per month.

Cincinnati, Ohio

Average Three-Bedroom Rent: $1,704/month

Average Three-Bedroom Size: 1,264 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 1,484 sq. ft.

Along the banks of the Ohio River, Cincinnati is an affordable city where a lower budget can get you a lot of space. With 96 percent of rentals priced at $2,000 or less, renters have plenty of options across the city's most desirable neighborhoods. You can typically find a three-bedroom apartment going for $1,704.

City Center is walkable to Smale Riverfront Park, Paycor Stadium, and the Taft Museum of Art. One-bedrooms typically cost $1,653. Clifton pairs historic homes in quiet neighborhoods with modern apartments near the University of Cincinnati and the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden. Larger options are common, with a two-bedroom apartment renting for an average of $1,342 a month.

Indianapolis, Indiana

Average Three-Bedroom Rent: $1,539/month

Average Three-Bedroom Size: 1,291 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 1,678 sq. ft.

Indianapolis is built on the backbone of racing and powered by innovation. From the roar of the Indy 500 to the steady hum of growing tech startups, the city runs on momentum. And for renters, that energy comes with surprising affordability: 97 percent of rents are priced $2,000 or less, and a three-bedroom apartment averages $1,539 a month.

Downtown Indianapolis delivers the energy of a big city with the comfort of a spacious home, with two bedrooms averaging $1,880 a month. The district's walkable streets make it easy to get to restaurants, scenic canal paths, and cultural landmarks like the Indiana State Museum. For a more affordable neighborhood, Near Westside offers three bedrooms for $1,422 per month. The Central White River Trail, alongside the neighborhood, connects to the Indianapolis Zoo and White River Gardens.

Chicago, Illinois

Average One-Bedroom Rent: $1,951/month

Average One-Bedroom Size: 662 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 679 sq. ft.

Set against the backdrop of Lake Michigan, the Chicago skyline defines Midwestern city life. Though it is a large metropolitan area, Chicago is still more affordable compared to its coastal counterparts, with 77 percent of apartments priced at $2,000 or less. Chicago rentals may not be as spacious as those in small towns, but you can get a one-bedroom for about $1,951 per month.

In River North, studios average around $1,682 per month, a great deal for a home in a walkable setting near downtown. The Magnificent Mile and Navy Pier put Chicago's best shopping, dining, and lakefront views within arm's reach. Hyde Park delivers lakefront living and historic architecture at a low price. One-bedroom apartments average around $1,623 per month, placing renters steps from the University of Chicago, Washington Park, the Griffin Museum of Science and Industry, and miles of scenic waterfront trails and parks.

Saint Louis, Missouri

Average Three-Bedroom Rent: $1,602/month

Average Three-Bedroom Size: 1,262 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 1,591 sq. ft.

With its skyline crowned by the Gateway Arch, Saint Louis imbues every block with history and creativity. That Saint Louis spirit comes at an unbeatable price, with 94 percent of apartments priced at $2,000 or less. Large three-bedroom rentals are even within the price range, as they average $1,602 per month.

Live in the heart of Downtown Saint Louis in Downtown West, where two-bedroom apartments cost $1,624 a month. Views of the Gateway Arch, the Gateway Mall, City Museum, Busch Stadium, and Stifel Theater are a part of daily life. Central West End gets you close to Forest Park, the Saint Louis Zoo, the art museum, and countless trails for $1,924 a month for a two-bedroom apartment.

Southeast

Life in the Southeast goes along with your pace; slow when you want it to be, lively when you don’t. Jazz spills into the streets, magnolias lean over wrought-iron balconies, and the scent of barbecue drifts past murals and high-rises. In cities like Memphis, Birmingham, and Houston, history isn’t a backdrop but an integral part of the city, running through the cobblestones and neon lights. Welcoming communities and unmistakable Southern energy make the region one of the most magnetic places to live.

A data chart showing percentage of Southeast rentals listed at $2,000 or less. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Louisville, Kentucky

Average Three-Bedroom Rent: $1,668/month

Average Three-Bedroom Size: 1,326 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 1,590 sq. ft.

Set along the Ohio River and famous for bourbon, baseball bats, and the Kentucky Derby, Louisville pairs Southern charm with city fun. A lower budget stretches impressively far compared to many bigger cities. Renters can find spacious three-bedroom apartments averaging about $1,678 per month. In fact, 97 percent of Louisville apartments rent for $2,000 or less.

Two-bedroom apartments in the Fourth Street neighborhood average around $1,757 per month. The area’s walkability makes it ideal to be close to the city’s best dining, music, and nightlife. Catch a show, grab a bat, and toast the night away at the Kentucky Center, Slugger Field, and Whiskey Row. For a quieter setting, Old Louisville delivers history and suburban calm. A three-bedroom rental will cost you about $1,239, placing you among the largest collection of Victorian homes in the country.

Memphis, Tennessee

Average Three-Bedroom Rent: $1,290/month

Average Three-Bedroom Size: 1,292 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 2,009 sq. ft.

Memphis moves to its own rhythm as the city is steeped in the sound of blues, soul, and rock 'n' roll. It's one of the South's most affordable big cities as well as one with unmistakable character. The average rent for a three-bedroom runs about $1,286 per month, and roughly 98 percent of rentals cost $2,000 or less.

Find two-bedroom apartments averaging about $1,689 per month in Downtown Memphis. You'll be next to museums, landmarks, and live performance venues on Beale Street. Midtown Memphis keeps it chill while being next to downtown, the Memphis Zoo, Overton Park, and the Memphis Brooks Museum of Art. Rentals in this neighborhood are quite affordable, as a three-bedroom will only run you about $1,388 per month.

Jacksonville, Florida

Average Three-Bedroom Rent: $1,884/month

Average Three-Bedroom Size: 1,370 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 1,454 sq. ft.

Where the St. Johns River meets miles of Atlantic shoreline, Jacksonville balances laid-back living and opportunity. The average three-bedroom apartment rents for about $1,884 per month, and roughly 93 percent of homes cost $2,000 or less, proof that life by the water doesn’t have to cost millions.

In Northbank, you can live right on the St. Johns River next to the restaurants and shops along Bay Street. Watch the city’s expanding dining and entertainment scene for $1,662 per month for a two-bedroom apartment. Riverside delivers a community-focused vibe with its historic charm and walkable streets. One-bedroom apartments in this artsy district average about $1,392 and are surrounded by independent cafés, vintage shops, and the popular Riverside Arts Market.

Birmingham, Alabama

Average Three-Bedroom Rent: $1,590/month

Average Three-Bedroom Size: 1,344 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 1,691 sq. ft.

Atop Red Mountain resides Birmingham, a city that continually reinvents itself. From its steel-making roots, it is now a place of innovation, art, and food. The average three-bedroom rents for about $1,590 per month, and roughly 96 percent of apartments fall below $2,000.

In Five Points South, two-bedroom apartments are available for an average of $1,546 a month, putting residents in historic buildings near the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) and the area’s dining and entertainment. Mountain Brook delivers suburban calm with city convenience. Three-bedroom apartments average about $2,000 a month in a neighborhood renowned for its walkable village centers, cafes, and outdoor spaces, including Jemison Park and the Birmingham Botanical Gardens.

Houston, Texas

Average Three-Bedroom Rent: $1,879/month

Average Three-Bedroom Size: 1,355 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 1,442 sq. ft.

"Everything is bigger in Texas" is certainly true in Houston, where you can get a three-bedroom apartment for an average of $1,879 a month. With 93 percent of rentals priced at $2,000 or less, finding room to spread out is the expectation, not the exception.

The Discovery Green neighborhood is alive at all times with streets packed with people heading to restaurants, concert venues, and sports arenas. One-bedroom apartments sit near the top of the budget at $1,876 a month, reflecting the area's prime location and skyline views. Just south, the Museum District delivers culture and value with more than a dozen museums, Hermann Park, and scenic trails, while three-bedroom apartments average a more affordable $1,689.

Energy Corridor is the place to find suburban life in Houston. Everything is packed in, so you don’t have to go far to find major employers, miles of trails through Terry Hershey Park and George Bush Park, or weekend farmers markets and festivals. Three-bedroom apartments average about $1,971 per month, offering an active lifestyle in one of west Houston’s most connected areas.

Southwest

The Southwest stretches from mountain skylines to desert valleys, where cities burn bright long after the sun goes down. Renters come for the light and stay for the lifestyle: Denver’s trails that lead straight into downtown, Phoenix’s endless sunshine, Las Vegas’s neon lights, and San Diego’s ocean breeze. Even Los Angeles finds its place, mixing creative ambition with that unmistakable California sprawl. Across the Southwest, $2,000 stretches into more space, more light, and a lifestyle built around open skies and endless possibilities.

A data chart showing percentage of Southwest rentals listed at $2,000 or less. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Denver, Colorado

Average One-Bedroom Rent: $1,627/month

Average One-Bedroom Size: 696 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 856 sq. ft.

With the Rockies on the horizon, Denver centers around nature, but innovation has carved out its place in the landscape as renowned companies in many fields, including tech, have migrated to the city. One-bedroom apartments average about $1,636 per month, and roughly 85 percent of rentals are priced at $2,000 or less, showing that the Mile High City's lifestyle doesn't have to come with sky-high costs.

LoDo rests at the confluence of the South Platte River and Cherry Creek, with one-bedroom apartments averaging $1,983. This neighborhood backs right up to parks, trails, and the South Platte River, putting restaurants, shops, museums, and attractions all within a short walk. Congress Park is a pocket of calm and affordability, as two bedrooms cost around $1,838 a month. Live within walking distance of City Park, home to the Denver Zoo, Cheesman Park, and the Denver Botanic Gardens.

Phoenix, Arizona

Average Two-Bedroom Rent: $1,560/month

Average Two-Bedroom Size: 967 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 1,240 sq. ft.

With an average two-bedroom rent of $1,566 per month, Phoenix offers renters impressive value for a major metro area with year-round sunshine and a growing job market. About 92 percent of Phoenix apartments rent for $2,000 or less, giving renters a wide range of modern options in both downtown high-rises and suburban communities.

Roosevelt Row draws renters to its creative energy, colorful murals, and First Friday art walks, with one-bedroom apartments averaging $1,820 in this walkable arts district. Midtown Phoenix offers more space without losing downtown convenience, since it sits near the light rail. A three-bedroom apartment costs around $1,991.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Average Three-Bedroom Rent: $1,854/month

Average Three-Bedroom Size: 1,248 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 1,346 sq. ft.

The bright lights of the Strip meet the calm of the mountains in Las Vegas. With an average three-bedroom rent of $1,845 per month, Las Vegas offers renters impressive space and value for a city that is always exciting. About 95 percent of apartments in Las Vegas rent for $2,000 or less, giving renters a wide range of choices across the valley.

Just east of the Strip, University District has three-bedroom apartments going for $1,500 a month. The neighborhood sits between the University of Nevada, Las Vegas campus and Harry Reid International Airport, making it ideal to be close to the Strip. Set against the backdrop of the Spring Mountains, the suburbs and desert meet in Summerlin. Two-bedroom apartments average around $1,714 a month, surrounded by public parks, hiking at Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area, and shopping and dining at Downtown Summerlin.

San Diego, California

Average Clairemont One-Bedroom Rent: $1,990/month

Average Clairemont Size: 631 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000 in Clairemont: 634 sq. ft.

Every day feels like a weekend getaway in San Diego, where you can taste the ocean in the air, and the sun is always shining. However, this vacation life comes at a price, as only 63 percent of San Diego rentals are priced at $2,000 or less per month. While premium neighborhoods like East Village and the Marina District in Downtown San Diego are typically above that price point, you can still find affordable options farther from downtown.

Creative energy runs through North Park’s walkable streets, where vintage shops, murals, and microbreweries share space with tree-covered sidewalks. One-bedroom apartments averaging around $1,761 put renters close to Balboa Park’s scenic trails, museums, and gardens.

Clairemont sits between the canyons and the coast, offering affordable living with one-bedroom apartments averaging about $1,990 a month, a good option for living near Mission Bay and Pacific Beach.

Los Angeles, California

Average Studio Rent: $1,701/month

Average Studio Size: 452 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 531 sq. ft.

Los Angeles lives up to the hype, with sun warming the sand, ocean breezes, and hillside views. This life comes with a high price tag, as apartments are known for being expensive. About 50 percent of rentals across the city list for $2,000 or less, giving renters solid choices in this price range. On average, studios go for around $1,706 per month.

Downtown Los Angeles studios average just over $2,000, but nearby Koreatown offers one-bedrooms around $1,957 amid late-night BBQ spots, karaoke bars, and walkable streets full of character. Farther north, North Hollywood’s NoHo Arts District is a creative playground of theaters, murals, dance studios, and coffeehouses, where one-bedrooms average $1,917, and renters enjoy a creative, transit-connected vibe.

Northwest

The Northwest is defined by towering evergreens beside tech campuses, indie art scenes framed by mountain skylines, and coffeehouses humming beneath gray skies. In Boise’s trails, Salt Lake City’s studios, Portland’s street art, and Tacoma’s industrial history, the Northwest reveals an identity of creativity and hard work.

Seattle crowns it all, balancing innovation with quick escapes to peaks, forests, and saltwater views. It’s a region that never has to choose between the outdoors and city life, with opportunity wrapped in nature and a creative spirit.

A data chart showing percentage of Northwest rentals listed at $2,000 or less. (Stacker/Stacker)

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Salt Lake City, Utah

Average Two-Bedroom Rent: $1,826/month

Average Two-Bedroom Size: 983 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 1,077 sq. ft.

Framed by snow-capped peaks and crisp mountain air, Salt Lake City offers renters the best of both worlds, urban living with nature always in view. With a $2,000 monthly budget, renters can choose from a wide range of apartments, as 87 percent of local listings are priced at $2,000 or less. The average two-bedroom rents for around $1,826 a month, leaving plenty of room in the budget for weekend adventures in the Wasatch Range.

In Central Salt Lake City, one-bedroom apartments average around $1,652 per month, ideal for those who want to live close to local restaurants, coffee shops, and the city’s expanding nightlife. East Central offers a charming alternative to downtown, where two-bedroom apartments, set among historic homes, cafes, and Liberty Park, average around $1,544.

Boise, Idaho

Average Three-Bedroom Rent: $1,757/month

Average Three-Bedroom Size: 1,265 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 1,440 sq. ft.

At the base of the Rockies, Boise thrives on outdoor adventure and a growing city energy. Its revitalized downtown buzzes with energy, where locals take full advantage of the city's rivers, trails, and mountain views. About 93 percent of apartments are priced at $2,000 or less, and the average three-bedroom rents for around $1,852, providing lots of value for renters who want extra space without stretching their budget.

Downtown Boise is the city’s energetic core, where one-bedroom apartments average around $1,666 per month. Morning coffee turns into afternoon brewery hops and evening gallery walks in this easily walkable area. High-rises stand next to historic buildings, where renters can find an apartment that suits their style while being close to work, nightlife, and cultural events like the Boise Farmers Market or First Thursday art walks.

Portland, Oregon

Average Two-Bedroom Rent: $1,816/month

Average Two-Bedroom Size: 922 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 1,015 sq. ft.

Quirky, green, and endlessly creative, Portland wears its personality on every block, from mural-covered coffee shops to the scent of rain on pine-lined streets. For a big city, there is a surprising number of budget-friendly rentals, as 93 percent are priced at $2,000 or less. You also get a good amount of space with two-bedroom apartments averaging $1,816 a month.

Waterfront offers classic Portland living: river views, open green spaces, and a calendar packed with festivals and events. For living in the heart of downtown, rent is affordable with one-bedroom apartments averaging $1,670 per month. Trade downtown’s hustle and bustle for historic-yet-hip charm by finding a one-bedroom in Uptown Portland. For $1,671 a month, live next to NW 21st and 23rd avenues, where you’ll find local cafés, wine bars, and restaurants.

Tacoma, Washington

Average Two-Bedroom Rent: $1,771/month

Average Two-Bedroom Size: 932 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 1,053 sq. ft.

Tacoma may sit in Seattle's shadow on the map, but it shines in its own right as a city where art, industry, and the Puget Sound meet. About 93 percent of Tacoma's apartments rent for $2,000 or less, giving most renters plenty of options to match their lifestyle and budget. The average two-bedroom goes for around $1,769 a month, making this waterfront city one of Puget Sound's most affordable hubs.

Downtown Tacoma is the place to be in the city, hosting year-round festivals and a growing selection of shops and restaurants on Pacific Avenue and Broadway. Renters can live steps from it all as the average one-bedroom rent is $1,778 per month. For about $1,984, you can live in a two-bedroom apartment in Stadium District on sidewalk-lined streets shaded by oak and maple trees. Walk past manicured lawns and blooming gardens to Wright Park’s trails, trees, and glass conservatory.

Seattle, Washington

Average Studio Rent: $1,511/month

Average Studio Size: 405 sq. ft.

Average Size for $2,000: 536 sq. ft.

Seattle is more than a tech powerhouse; it's where the Olympic Mountains, Puget Sound, and city life converge. While prices can run high, 73 percent of apartments across the city rent for $2,000 or less, so you can find the right home with a bit of searching. Studios are the most affordable option at an average of $1,511 a month, making them a gateway to some of Seattle's most iconic neighborhoods.

Belltown has studios averaging $1,566 with skyline and Elliott Bay views, plus short walks or bike rides to Pike Place Market, the Seattle Center, and the Space Needle. North in the University District, powered by the University of Washington’s energy, one-bedrooms average $1,778 in between coffee shops, bookstores, vintage stores, and green spaces like the Burke-Gilman Trail.

Find Your Next Apartment in Your Budget

Finding the right apartment starts with understanding your budget and the average rent in your area. With a cost-of-living calculator, you can estimate monthly expenses, compare cities, and make informed decisions before signing a lease. Whether you're exploring new neighborhoods or upgrading your space, having a clear view of costs helps you plan with confidence.

Methodology

All rent data is from Apartments.com. Data was gathered in October 2025 and may change over time.

FAQs

Is $2,000 a competitive rent budget in 2025?

Yes, $2,000 is above the national one-bedroom average, so it's competitive in most places except for some of the toughest markets.

What apartment size does $2,000 usually get nationwide?

In big cities, $2,000 can land a large one-bedroom or standard two-bedroom; in smaller cities, three-bedroom rentals are common at this price.

This story was produced by Apartments.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.