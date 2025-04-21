What it takes to be middle class in America

For middle-class Americans, the dream has long been a life of reasonable comfort—a stable home, the ability to save enough money to retire, and enough left over for periodic splurges like family vacations, updated cars, or home improvements. But with living costs surging over the past few years, that dream is getting pricier. The latest data shows that the income needed to maintain a middle-class status has climbed, reflecting both inflation and shifting wages across the U.S.

Using Pew Research's definition of middle income—two-thirds to double the median household income—SmartAsset calculated the middle-class income ranges for 100 major U.S. cities and all 50 states based on the latest cost data.

Key Findings

Middle-class income in big cities ranges from $49,478 to $71,359. This is based on the latest Census Bureau data with a median household income of $74,225 across 100 of the largest U.S. cities. This is up from a middle-class income range of $47,568 to $142,718 a year earlier, when the median income was $71,359.

Table showing 15 cities with the highest income range to become middle class. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

Top 10 Cities With Highest Middle Class Income Threshold

Median income, 2023: $140,219

Lower bounds on middle class income, 2023: $93,470

Upper bounds on middle class income, 2023: $280,438

Median income, 2022: $132,380

Lower bounds on middle class income, 2022: $88,245

Upper bounds on middle class income, 2022: $264,760 Median income, 2023: $136,229

Lower bounds on middle class income, 2023: $90,810

Upper bounds on middle class income, 2023: $272,458

Median income, 2022: $133,835

Lower bounds on middle class income, 2022: $89,214

Upper bounds on middle class income, 2022: $267,670 Median income, 2023: $127,989

Lower bounds on middle class income, 2023: $85,317

Upper bounds on middle class income, 2023: $255,978

Median income, 2022: $123,003

Lower bounds on middle class income, 2022: $81,994

Upper bounds on middle class income, 2022: $246,006 Median income, 2023: $126,730

Lower bounds on middle class income, 2023: $84,478

Upper bounds on middle class income, 2023: $253,460

Median income, 2022: $136,692

Lower bounds on middle class income, 2022: $91,118

Upper bounds on middle class income, 2022: $273,384 Median income, 2023: $122,445

Lower bounds on middle class income, 2023: $81,622

Upper bounds on middle class income, 2023: $244,890

Median income, 2022: $111,393

Lower bounds on middle class income, 2022: $74,255

Upper bounds on middle class income, 2022: $222,786 Median income, 2023: $120,608

Lower bounds on middle class income, 2023: $80,397

Upper bounds on middle class income, 2023: $241,216

Median income, 2022: $115,409

Lower bounds on middle class income, 2022: $76,932

Upper bounds on middle class income, 2022: $230,818 Median income, 2023: $108,594

Lower bounds on middle class income, 2023: $72,389

Upper bounds on middle class income, 2023: $217,188

Median income, 2022: $103,916

Lower bounds on middle class income, 2022: $69,270

Upper bounds on middle class income, 2022: $207,832 Median income, 2023: $108,210

Lower bounds on middle class income, 2023: $72,133

Upper bounds on middle class income, 2023: $216,420

Median income, 2022: $101,027

Lower bounds on middle class income, 2022: $67,345

Upper bounds on middle class income, 2022: $202,054 Median income, 2023: $106,623

Lower bounds on middle class income, 2023: $71,075

Upper bounds on middle class income, 2023: $213,246

Median income, 2022: $101,190

Lower bounds on middle class income, 2022: $67,453

Upper bounds on middle class income, 2022: $202,380 Median income, 2023: $106,058

Lower bounds on middle class income, 2023: $70,698

Upper bounds on middle class income, 2023: $212,116

Median income, 2022: $100,636

Lower bounds on middle class income, 2022: $67,084

Upper bounds on middle class income, 2022: $201,272

Top 10 Cities With the Lowest Middle Class Income Threshold

Median income (2023): $38,080

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $25,384

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $76,160

Median income (2022): $36,453

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $24,300

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $72,906 Median income (2023): $39,041

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $26,025

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $78,082

Median income (2022): $37,351

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $24,898

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $74,702 Median income (2023): $46,302

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $30,865

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $92,604

Median income (2022): $47,365

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $31,574

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $94,730 Median income (2023): $46,458

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $30,969

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $92,916

Median income (2022): $48,904

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $32,599

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $97,808 Median income (2023): $51,399

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $34,263

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $102,798

Median income (2022): $50,622

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $33,745

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $101,244 Median income (2023): $52,992

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $35,324

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $105,984

Median income (2022): $49,270

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $32,843

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $98,540 Median income (2023): $53,818

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $35,875

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $107,636

Median income (2022): $49,688

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $33,122

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $99,376 Median income (2023): $54,314

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $36,206

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $108,628

Median income (2022): $48,130

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $32,083

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $96,260 Median income (2023): $54,451

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $36,297

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $108,902

Median income (2022): $56,910

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $37,936

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $113,820 Median income (2023): $55,580

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $37,050

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $111,160

Median income (2022): $52,322

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $34,878

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $104,644

Table showing states with the highest middle class income threshold. (Stacker/Stacker)

SmartAsset

Top 10 States With the Highest Middle Class Income Threshold

Median income (2023): $99,858

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $66,565

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $199,716

Median income (2022): $94,488

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $62,986

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $188,976 Median income (2023): $99,781

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $66,514

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $199,562

Median income (2022): $96,346

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $64,224

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $192,692 Median income (2023): $98,678

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $65,779

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $197,356

Median income (2022): $94,991

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $63,321

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $189,982 Median income (2023): $96,838

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $64,552

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $193,676

Median income (2022): $89,992

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $59,989

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $179,984 Median income (2023): $95,521

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $63,674

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $191,042

Median income (2022): $91,551

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $61,028

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $183,102 Median income (2023): $95,322

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $63,542

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $190,644

Median income (2022): $92,458

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $61,633

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $184,916 Median income (2023): $94,605

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $63,064

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $189,210

Median income (2022): $91,306

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $60,865

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $182,612 Median income (2023): $93,421

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $62,274

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $186,842

Median income (2022): $89,168

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $59,439

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $178,336 Median income (2023): $92,911

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $61,934

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $185,822

Median income (2022): $89,302

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $59,529

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $178,604 Median income (2023): $91,665

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $61,104

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $183,330

Median income (2022): $88,429

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $58,947

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $176,858

Top 10 States With the Lowest Middle Income Threshold

Median income (2023): $54,203

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $36,132

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $108,406

Median income (2022): $52,719

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $35,142

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $105,438 Median income (2023): $55,948

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $37,295

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $111,896

Median income (2022): $54,329

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $36,216

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $108,658 Median income (2023): $58,229

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $38,815

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $116,458

Median income (2022): $55,416

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $36,940

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $110,832 Median income (2023): $58,700

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $39,129

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $117,400

Median income (2022): $55,432

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $36,951

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $110,864 Median income (2023): $61,118

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $40,741

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $122,236

Median income (2022): $59,341

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $39,557

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $118,682 Median income (2023): $62,138

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $41,421

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $124,276

Median income (2022): $59,673

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $39,778

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $119,346 Median income (2023): $62,212

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $41,471

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $124,424

Median income (2022): $59,674

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $39,779

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $119,348 Median income (2023): $62,268

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $41,508

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $124,536

Median income (2022): $59,726

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $39,813

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $119,452 Median income (2023): $67,631

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $45,083

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $135,262

Median income (2022): $65,254

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $43,498

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $130,508 Median income (2023): $67,769

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2023): $45,175

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2023): $135,538

Median income (2022): $65,720

Lower bounds on middle-class income (2022): $43,809

Upper bounds on middle-class income (2022): $131,440

Data and Methodology

To determine the income limits to be in the middle class, SmartAsset analyzed the U.S. Census Bureau's 2023 1-year American Community Survey data for the median household income in 100 of the largest U.S. cities, as well as all 50 states. SmartAsset applied a variation of the Pew Research definition of middle-income households, which defines a middle class salary range by two-thirds to double the median U.S. salary, to determine the middle-class income range.