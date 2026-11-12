Israeli strike on a Gaza hospital kills 6 people, health authorities say

CAIRO — An Israeli airstrike targeting the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza killed six people and wounded at least a dozen more, Gaza's Health Ministry said.

The strike was carried out early Thursday, according to the Israeli military, which said it struck “a senior Hamas terrorist” and other militants, without providing evidence.

The Gaza Health Ministry said the strike hit the hospital’s surgery department and that a doctor was among the dead. An Associated Press journalist at the scene said that parts of the building’s second floor were destroyed.

Nasser Hospital in the city of Khan Younis is one of the few functioning medical facilities left in Gaza, whose healthcare infrastructure has been decimated by the war. Israel accuses Hamas and its allies of using hospitals as cover for military activity.

Israeli forces have previously targeted Nasser Hospital. In 2025, the military killed five journalists — including AP contributor Mariam Dagga — when it struck a gathering point for local reporters at the complex.

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