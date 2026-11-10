Israeli strikes and gunfire in Gaza kill 5 people, and other Mideast news

Israeli strikes and gunfire killed five people in Gaza on Tuesday while overnight strikes in Yemen killed at least one person.

Top officials in Iran and the U.S., meanwhile, continued to trade barbs over which nation was suffering the most amid the ongoing war.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Tuesday. Read our full coverage here.

Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 5

Israeli strikes and gunfire killed five people in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, hospital authorities said.

Four people were killed in three separate Israeli strikes in Gaza City, according to Shifa Hospital. In the southern city of Khan Younis, one person was shot dead after crossing the Yellow Line, according to Nasser Hospital.

The Israeli military said it had struck militants in Gaza City but did not immediately comment on the shooting in Khan Younis. The deaths came amid continued Israeli attacks in Gaza despite a ceasefire agreement that took effect in October 2025.

Israeli settlers attack Palestinians during olive harvest

Israeli settlers attacked Palestinians and activists accompanying them as they harvested olives in the occupied West Bank, an activist and local officials said Tuesday.

Mattan Berner Kaeish, an activist with Protect the Harvest, said the settlers struck multiple people with sticks and rocks in the village of Qusra. Rabbis for Human Rights also shared a video on Instagram showing a masked settler striking a woman in the head with a flagpole.

Associated Press footage showed Israeli forces arriving and trying to disperse crowds. After the confrontation, another group of settlers attempted to enter the village and threw stones at Israeli security forces, who responded with tear gas.

The Israeli military confirmed stones were hurled at soldiers but didn't say by whom.

Overnight strikes kill 1, wound 9 in Yemen

A Tuesday airstrike hit a gas station in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa, killing one person and wounding three others while another airstrike targeted an oil company, wounding at least six people, the country's Houthi-run health ministry said.

The agency blamed Saudi Arabia for both strikes, though the AP couldn’t independently verify the claims.

A spokesperson for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis, meanwhile, said on X that a drone was intercepted and destroyed in eastern Saudi Arabia. The AP also couldn’t independently verify that claim.

Iranian state TV shows underground missile facility

Iran’s paramilitary Revolutionary Guard on Tuesday displayed what it said was an underground “missile city” and new, unidentified surface-to-surface missiles.

State TV broadcast a heavily edited and partially blurred video showing the chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Gen. Ali Abdollahi, visiting the underground facility. The video did not indicate when the visit took place, or give any details on the location.

Iran and US trade barbs over ongoing war

Iran's Secretary of the Supreme National Security Council Mohsen Rezaei claims that the war has already “wrecked” the United States while U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio says Iran is “bleeding economically.”

Rezaei said in a post on X late Monday that it was time for the U.S. to “surrender” to the country's terms, which include lifting sanctions and the blockade on its ports.

But Rubio dismissed Iran's terms as “absurd” and said no major military action is needed for now because Iran is struggling.

“It’s sad," he said in Paris. “The Iranian people deserve better than to be a third world country, which is where their leadership is taking them.”

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, who Tuesday dodged an impeachment attempt by Congress, declared the war a "historic military victory."

“More than 13,000 targets struck. Their navy sunk. Their air force grounded. Their defense industrial base gone,” he said during a rare press conference Tuesday. “More than 80% of their nuclear industrial base gone. Their military in ruin."

Iranian state TV says three tankers struck mines in contested strait

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard said Tuesday that three vessels struck naval mines and caught fire while using an unauthorized route in the Strait of Hormuz, Iranian state media reported.

It said one of the vessels was a supertanker and another was attempting to cross the strait under the protection of the U.S. military. The claims could not be independently verified.

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations, which monitors maritime security incidents, said in a separate statement that a tanker was struck Tuesday by an unknown projectile northeast of Lima, Oman. It said the crew were safe.

And Abu Dhabi National Oil Company said Tuesday that one of its vessels was attacked in the United Arab Emirates’ territorial waters in the Persian Gulf. The company did not identify the vessel or say who was behind the attack.

It was not immediately clear whether any of the reported incidents were related.

Iran denies role in France cyberattack

Iran on Tuesday denied it played a role in the cyberattack that raised the temperatures of refrigerators in hundreds of supermarkets across France last month.

The country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs called the French government’s accusations “baseless and self-serving" in a social media post.

“Unable to manage fridges let alone addressing grievances of its people, French government is shifting blame for its failures onto others,” Seyed Abbas Araghchi, Iran's foreign minister, added in a separate post on X.

French authorities are seeking European Union sanctions against Iran after prosecutors on Monday determined the country's paramilitary Revolutionary Guard was behind the Oct. 12 cyberattack, which affected about 700 of the country's 10,000 supermarkets.

Egypt issues terrorist designations

Egypt has designated the Brussels-based Council of European Muslims and its affiliations across Europe as terrorist groups as part of the most populous Arab country’s crackdown on the Muslim Brotherhood.

The decision, which was published Tuesday in the state-run MENA news agency, also added 36 people to Cairo’s terrorist list. It came after a court order from the Cairo Criminal Court.

The designation effectively bans these groups’ activities and operations in Egypt, including freezing whatever funds, assets and properties they have in the country. It also has legal consequences for individuals dealing with these groups.

Egypt has outlawed the Brotherhood and labeled it as a terrorist organization following the 2013 ouster of Brotherhood President Mohammed Morsi after his one year of rule proved divisive and triggered massive street protests. The Brotherhood was accused of launching militant attacks across the country and the government crushed it in a bloody crackdown.

___

This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.