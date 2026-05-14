Russia hits Kyiv with drones and ballistic missiles, injuring at least 4

KYIV, Ukraine — Russia attacked Ukraine's capital with a mass drone and missile attack early morning Thursday that injured at least four people, local authorities said.

Damage was recorded across six districts of Kyiv, according to head of Kyiv's Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko. He warned Russia was attacking the capital with ballistic missiles and drones.

In the Darnytsia district, a residential building partially collapsed, he said, burying people under the rubble. In the Dnieper district a drone hit the roof of a five-story residential building. Another building in the Dniprovskyi district was also damaged.

Explosions were heard across the capital early morning Thursday.

The attack came hours after a rare daytime attack on Kyiv that killed at least six people, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

That attack involved at least 800 drones, he said. He said the attack that lasted hours aimed to cause as much “pain and grief” as possible.

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