MADRID — Millions of Spaniards on Sunday will vote in a national election dominated by concerns over housing affordability and which could provide an opening for the far right to enter the national government for the first time in Spain's post-dictatorship democracy.

The election is widely seen as a referendum on incumbent Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez. The leader of the left-wing Socialist party has governed Spain for eight years through numerous crises, but also a period of economic growth that, for many voters, has been eclipsed by cost-of-living concerns.

No issue has galvanized Spaniards in recent years quite like access to affordable housing. Soaring home and rental costs in cities and tourism hot spots have caused widespread discontent, especially among the young.

Last month, Sánchez announced an early election for Nov. 29, after right-wing parties in parliament voted down measures that his left-wing government introduced to alleviate housing pressures.

He has warned voters that a conservative government wouldn't make their lives more affordable, and has frequently said his opponents would take Spain backward. Sánchez's decision to hold the vote followed nationwide protests that sprang up around the country of 50 million after the dramatic eviction of an 87-year-old woman from her apartment in Madrid.

Sánchez's opponents heavily scrutinize his record

Opposition leader Alberto Núñez Feijóo of the conservative Popular Party, or PP, has excoriated Sánchez's record, promising voters more stability and better governance.

He has criticized Sánchez not just for his government's failure to improve Spaniards' housing woes during eight years in office, but also for two fatal train crashes this year on Spain's high-speed rail network, a nationwide blackout in April 2025 and a border crisis in Spain's North African exclave.

Feijóo also pilloried Sánchez — who relied on backing from far-left and separatist parties to cling to power in 2023 — for not being able to pass a budget in nearly four years, because of a lack of parliamentary support.

“It's not that Spain is failing, it's its government,” Feijóo said after the October train crash south of Madrid in which 69 people were killed.

It's widely expected that Feijóo would attempt to form a coalition with the far-right Vox party, led by its bearded and barrel-chested leader Santiago Abascal, who has campaigned almost entirely on an immigration crackdown.

Vox is betting its hard-line stance will win over voters and enable it to play kingmaker with the PP.

Europe is closely watching the vote

Spain in recent years has welcomed millions of people mainly from Latin America but also from Africa and elsewhere in Europe. One in five residents was born outside Spain, according to census data. Earlier this year, the Spanish government legalized the status of nearly 1.2 million immigrants living in the country without authorization.

Both Feijóo and Abascal have portrayed Sánchez's immigration-friendly policies as harmful to ordinary Spaniards, often connecting the issue to the housing supply-and-demand imbalance and strained public services. Both candidates have condemned the migrant legalization measure.

If Vox entered a new government as a junior member with the PP, it would mark the return of an ultranationalist, far-right party to power for the first time since the death of Spain's military dictator, Gen. Francisco Franco, in 1975.

The result will also be closely watched across Europe before an election-packed 2027, in which voters will head to the polls in France, Italy, Greece and Poland.

In France, the far-right National Rally is aiming to take power, while in Italy, Premier Giorgia Meloni's right-wing coalition is expected to seek another term.

38 million people are eligible to vote

A Spanish prime minister is elected by parliament. A candidate needs the support of an absolute majority — or at least 176 lawmakers — in the first parliamentary vote, often relying on coalition agreements or support from other parties. If an absolute majority isn't secured in the first parliamentary vote, a second vote is held in which a candidate needs more votes in favor than against.

Several opinion polls conducted before Sunday showed Sánchez’s Socialist Party behind the combined support of the PP and Vox. Sánchez will likely need backing from smaller parties to the left of the socialists. However, infighting between those parties in the lead-up to the election is expected to weaken Sánchez's chance at forming a progressive coalition like he did in 2023.

Traditional regionalist parties in Catalonia, the Basque region, Galicia and the Canary Islands, the Spanish archipelago off the coast of western Africa, could also play a role in forming a governing coalition if results are close.

Voting in Spain generally takes place in schools, community centers, town halls and other municipal facilities. Spaniards can also vote by mail, though it's less popular than doing so in person.

About 38 million people are eligible to cast ballots. Voting starts at 9 a.m. and closes on the mainland at 8 p.m. and an hour later in the Canary Islands. Votes are tallied quickly and the result is usually known within hours.

The race features two contrasting front-runners

Sánchez, a Madrid native and former economics professor, became a hero to the global left for his government's opposition to the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, which he has called a genocide, and his resistance to U.S. President Donald Trump. He roundly criticized the U.S. and Israel over the Iran war, and was one of Western Europe's first major leaders to formally recognize Palestinian statehood.

His government has turbocharged Spain's climate commitments, pledging to source all its energy from renewable sources by 2050. The country already generates more than half its electricity from noncarbon sources.

The Spanish leader also regularly defends causes like multilateralism and an international rules-based order, and has pushed for more regulation of artificial intelligence. He is the first Spanish prime minister to speak comfortably in English.

Sánchez's party, including members of his inner circle, has been dogged by legal cases involving corruption. The cases have implicated a former minister and top officials, eroding trust in him and the socialists.

Feijóo, in contrast, is a lifelong civil servant-turned-politician from rural northwestern Galicia who doesn't speak English and projects himself as a sensible, moderate and effective administrator.

Feijóo won election after election in Galicia during the 13 years in which he governed the region of 2.7 million people. He is expected to mend bridges with the United States and Israel if he wins.

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