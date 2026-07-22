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Trump approves nuclear agreement that may allow Saudi Arabia to enrich uranium, two AP sources say

By Associated Press
Trump US Lebanon President Donald Trump gestures while meeting with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun in the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesday, July 21, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein) (Mark Schiefelbein/AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
By Associated Press

President Donald Trump has approved an agreement with Saudi Arabia that could potentially provide the kingdom with uranium enrichment capability for its civilian nuclear program, according to two people familiar with the matter.

The people, who were not authorized to comment publicly about the yet to be formally announced decision, said the agreement is expected to be announced publicly as early as Wednesday.

The deal is expected to last 30 years and is also expected to involve U.S. firms in developing the program. The deal could allow for the building of a uranium enrichment facility in Saudi Arabia following a joint U.S.-Saudi study.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision, which was first reported on by the Wall Street Journal.

Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.



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