Photos

Easy 102.9, Hot 106.5, @ Porchfest 11.04.23

Easy 102.9 and Hot 106.5 @ Porchfest 11.04.23

Image 1 of 158

Easy 102.9 and Hot 106.5 @ Porchfest 11.04.23

©2023 Cox Media Group

Listen

news

weather

traffic

For Locals By Locals

Each Friday morning 104.5 WOKV is highlighting locally owned businesses in the northeast Florida area.

Latest National News

mobile apps

Everything you love about wokv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!