Jacksonville Jaguars are finally back at home to take on the Los Angeles Chargers

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
HOUSTON, Texas — The Jacksonville Jaguars (5-4) are looking to redeem themselves at home against the Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) on Sunday.

It comes after a puzzling road loss against division rival Houston Texans, a game in which the Jags were in the lead most of the time.

The Jags have either been in London, on a bye, or on the road, the past five weeks, so Sunday will be the first time at EverBank Stadium in quite a while.

