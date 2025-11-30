Local

Jacksonville Jaguars head to Nashville to take on Tennessee Titans

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
Jaguars to host Monday Night Football against Kansas City on October 6, 2025 JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 21: Jacksonville Jaguars prowl helmet sits on the sideline during an NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 21st, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, FL. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4) are looking to get an all-important division win over the Tennessee Titans (1-10) on Sunday.

It comes after the Jags got another overtime road win against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 12.

>>> STREAM ACTION SPORTS JAX 24/7 LIVE <<<

Action Sports Jax is getting you ready for the game with Countdown to Kickoff on CBS47 at 11:30 a.m. Game kickoff is at Nissan Stadium at 1 p.m. on CBS47.

Check back here for live updates during the game and get postgame coverage from Action Sports Jax on social media.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Latest National News