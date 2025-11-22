Jacksonville Jaguars head west to take on the Arizona Cardinals

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-4) are looking to get a win in the West against the Arizona Cardinals (3-7) on Sunday.

It comes after the Jags rebounded with a commanding home win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

Action Sports Jax is getting you ready for the game with Countdown to Kickoff on CBS47 at 11:30 a.m. Game kickoff is at State Farm Stadium at 4:05 p.m. on CBS47.

Check back here for live updates during the game and get postgame coverage from Action Sports Jax on social media.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]