Jacksonville Jaguars take on the Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans v Jacksonville Jaguars - NFL 2025 JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 04: Trevor Lawrence #16 hands off to Travis Etienne Jr. #1 of the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter against the Tennessee Titans at EverBank Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images) (Rich Storry/Getty Images)
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — AFC South champion Jacksonville Jaguars (13-4) take on the Buffalo Bills (12-5) in the opening round of the playoffs today at 1 PM.

Action Sports Jax is getting you ready for the game with Countdown to Kickoff on CBS47 at 11:30 a.m. Game kickoff is at the EverBank Stadium at 1 p.m. on CBS47.

