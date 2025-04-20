Jacksonville Sharks end undefeated streak with loss at home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sharks suffered their first loss of the season Saturday night at home, falling 42-35 to the Massachusetts Pirates.

The Sharks opened the first quarter scoring with a Kaleb Barker to Tyler King touchdown pass, but the Pirates scored the next two times to set the tone.

The Sharks did regain the lead on a field goal in the second quarter, but that would be Jacksonville’s last lead of the game.

They were playing catch-up on the scoreboard most of the night.

In the third quarter, Tyler King had to leave the game with an injury. King was hit on a helmet-to-helmet play in the second half.

In the fourth, the Sharks’ defense came up with a fumble recovery, but the offense couldn’t capitalize. After a Barker sack and another interception by Floyd, the Pirates added a field goal to make it 42-29.

Still fighting, Jacksonville made one final push. Barker found Jaden Stoshak for a touchdown, bringing the Sharks within seven. But time ran out on the comeback attempt, and the Pirates held on for a 42-35 win.

The Sharks are now 3-1 this season, while the Pirates improved to 2-2. Jacksonville will look to bounce back against the undefeated Quad City Steamwheelers on the road next Saturday, April 26th.

