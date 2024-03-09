THE PLAYERS Championship in Ponte Vedra Beach: What you need to know before you go to TPC Sawgrass

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — THE PLAYERS Championship is about to be in full swing at TPC Sawgrass. It’s something golf enthusiasts look forward to every year, but some could argue the week-long event is one of the largest attractions in Ponte Vedra Beach. It draws thousands of people every year.

“It’s not to be understated how the Northeast Florida really puts their arm around this event, and embraces it as one of their own,” Lee Smith, Executive Director of THE PLAYERS, said.

Smith replaced Jared Rice in April of last year.

The big event not only brings in locals but also fans from across the country. Starting in October, the prestigious Stadium Course transforms for PLAYERS week.

Smith said crews get to work building bleachers, platforms, pop-up bars, and food vendor booths.

RELATED: No Tiger Woods at THE PLAYERS Championship next week

“Almost 25 local restaurants that are activated out here: our taste of JAX, our Tacos on 12 with TacoLu, our Trucks on 10,” Smith said. “You name it. We’ve got the opportunity for you to come out and have a great food and beverage experience around the golf course.”

Ahead of the tournament, the PGA Tour Fan Shop opened on Friday. It’s over 37,000 feet filled with swag for golfers and fans. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. over the weekend. You can also take a swing at the 17th Hole Challenge – a replica of the famous par-3 Island Green.

Similar to Jaguars games, clear bags measuring 6 x 6 x 6 inches and smaller or clear bags 12 x 6 x 12 inches are allowed inside the course grounds. Everything is cashless. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

There will also be shuttles from Jacksonville and Nocatee to the grounds.

The tournament has more than 2,000 volunteers signed up this year. And, when it comes to weather, the hope is that golfers can get through the rounds without rain delays.

“Fingers crossed, we don’t have to worry about any of that,” Smith said. “But certainly we’re always prepared for it.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

There will be several events honoring military families.

- SATURDAY: Military job fair (10 A.M. to 2 P.M.) | It is free and open to all service members and their spouses. Optum will be providing a photographer to take complimentary professional headshots for attendees. Attire is business casual and participants are encouraged to have a copy of their resume on hand. More than 30 companies with existing job opportunities will be onsite.

- SUNDAY: Operation Shower (12 P.M. to 2 P.M.) | THE PLAYERS will partner with Operation Shower to host a baby shower for military moms-to-be whose spouses are deployed members of the Armed Forces. During the shower, the expectant moms will enjoy lunch, remarks from guest speakers, raffle prizes and games, and will receive a variety of gifts.

- TUESDAY: FIVE Star Veterans Center Donation (12:30 P.M.) | Comcast Business will be making a $25,000 donation to FIVE Star Veterans Center, a Jacksonville-based nonprofit committed to providing displaced military veterans the safe housing and the supportive services they need to successfully transition to living independently in a place they call home.

- TUESDAY: Military appreciation concert | Four-time ACM Award-winning superstar and longtime PGA TOUR fan Cole Swindell will headline THE PLAYERS Military Appreciation Day concert. The concert will immediately follow the Military Appreciation Day ceremony, which begins at 4:30 p.m.

The tournament runs March 14-17. Gates open at 7:30 A.M.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.