Rival Jacksonville teams to face off in the 6th annual High School Heritage Classic

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The High School Heritage Classic exhibition game returns to Downtown Jacksonville this Friday, giving local students the chance to battle it out under the same lights as the city’s Jumbo Shrimp.

Neighborhood rivals Raines High School and Ribault High School will wear custom Red Caps uniforms, paying tribute to the Negro Leagues team that called Jacksonville home from 1938 to 1942.

Whoever wins will take home the A. Philip Randolph Cup, which commemorates the civil rights activist who first moved to Jacksonville in 1891.

“Every year, the High School Heritage Classic celebrates the extraordinary history of the Negro Leagues in Jacksonville and honors the many Negro Leagues players who laid the foundation for our entire industry,” said Jumbo Shrimp executive vice president/general manager Harold Craw. “I want to thank Duval County Public Schools and the students and faculty of both Raines and Ribault High Schools for continuing this integral tradition to the Jumbo Shrimp’s annual Black History Month celebration. We hope this special game will help encourage all fans to continue to learn about the extraordinary Negro Leagues players who complete the history of the sport we all love.”

First pitch is at 6:30 P.M. on Friday, March 7th.

Gates open at 5:30 P.M.

This could be the tie-breaking game.

In the first two High School Heritage Classics, the Raines Vikings took home the cup. Then, the Ribault Trojans changed the tide, winning out in 2022 and 2023. Last year, the contest ended in a 5-5 tie.

Tickers are available for $7. To purchase, click here.

