Andy Pages bests Mason Miller after an epic 9-pitch at-bat in 9th inning of Dodgers' win over Padres

SAN DIEGO — Andy Pages dug in against Mason Miller and simply refused to give in. The Dodgers' young slugger fouled off three triple-digit fastballs and three 87 mph sliders from San Diego's peerless closer in an epic at-bat Tuesday night.

Pages finally connected on the ninth pitch from Miller, driving the 101.5 mph fastball just far enough to score Los Angeles' tiebreaking run in the ninth inning of a stirring 5-4 victory over the Padres.

That was much more than just a sacrifice fly to the Dodgers, who handed Miller (1-1) his first loss in a San Diego uniform.

Pages proved once again that the World Series champions can handle anything their closest geographical rivals can throw their way — even if it's coming at 101 mph.

“That was one of the greatest at-bats I've ever seen in person,” Freddie Freeman said. “And I've been playing a long time. That was incredible.”

The Dodgers know they'll be matched up with Miller for years to come, and they've faced the reliever known as "The Reaper" in each of the first two games in their first series of the season against the Padres.

After Miller pitched his way out of a jam on Monday, the Dodgers manufactured an unearned run Tuesday to beat the star of San Diego's impressive bullpen. The Dodgers needed help from an ABS challenge and a hard-luck throwing error by Miller, but the hardest work was done by Pages, the Cuban center fielder who has been playing like a superstar this season, his third in the majors.

“Good plate appearance from Pages,” Miller said. “Good, long at-bat, and just barely got it done. Unfortunate, for sure.”

The RBI was Pages’ 42nd of the season — 17 more than four-time MVP Shohei Ohtani, and much more than World Series hero Freeman or big-money acquisition Kyle Tucker.

“The work he’s put in showed itself there, but I think at the end of the day, it was just fight,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “It was just will. Determination. Not worrying about mechanics and this and that. It’s just me versus you, and it was him versus Mason Miller, and he wasn’t going to lose that battle. Mason is the best in the game right now, and Andy willed himself to do something productive in that at-bat. ... It’s a fight, and Andy is a tough kid, and he’s hungry.”

The rally started with a one-out walk when Max Muncy successfully challenged a called third strike. Pinch-runner Alex Call should have been picked off first moments later — but Miller committed the first error of his MLB career on his throw to first when Ty France got a glove on it, but let it get by him.

“Sped up on me a little bit and yanked it,” Miller said. “Probably threw it a little harder than I should have, too. Obviously want it back, but it is what it is.”

Pages dug out of an 0-2 count in impressive fashion and eventually drove his fly ball 275 feet to right. Fernando Tatis Jr.’s throw home was cut off by Sung-mun Song, giving Call just enough time to slide home.

“The most important thing is to win,” Pages said through an interpreter. “To win at any cost. Doing that against a pitcher of that caliber is obviously really good, but I felt very confident the whole time through.”

The loss was Miller’s first since May 17, 2025 — a year and two days ago, while he still played for the Athletics. He hadn’t lost a decision or blown a save since last Aug. 5 in his second game after joining the Padres, who swung an audacious trade headlined by teenager Leo De Vries, one of the top prospects in baseball.

Miller likely has been the best reliever in baseball this season, leading the position by most WAR measurements and converting all 15 of his save opportunities to lead the majors. He was the NL reliever of the month for March/April, when he struck out 53.7% of the batters he faced and allowed one run and six hits across 15 appearances.

“We all know how good Miller has been, so having (Pages) grind it out, battle, spoil pitches — it was tremendous,” Call said. “Incredible job by Andy and the guys tonight.”

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