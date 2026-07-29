F1 chief says season finale could shift to Europe if Qatar, Abu Dhabi races are affected by war

LONDON — Formula 1 president Stefano Domenicali says the current world championship could end in Europe if the war in the Middle East affects races planned in Qatar and Abu Dhabi at the conclusion of the season.

Domenicali said a decision won't be made before mid-September.

"For us today, the races in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are confirmed," he said in comments published by the Formula One website following last week's Hungarian Grand Prix.

“But of course, if the situation will not be cleared the way that we believe it should be, before the middle of September, we will take the decision,” Domenicali added. “And in that respect, I just want confirm to you that if this will not be possible, that the end of the season would be in Europe.”

Domenicali did not say where exactly the final races planned in November and December would be held if those in Qatar and Abu Dhabi are canceled.

Formula 1 already called off races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia because of safety concerns related to the Iran war. The Bahrain Grand Prix was rescheduled in Malaysia for Oct. 4.

Looking at the 2027 schedule, Domenicali said: “So far, the calendar that will be presented, let’s say in autumn, it would be as a sort of normal plan. But of course, in the case that the situation in the Middle East would be not solved, we have options.”

He added that in any case plans remain to have 24 Grand Prix races next year.

Hungary was the last race before the mid-season break. The next race is the Dutch Grand Prix on Aug. 23.

Kimi Antonelli tops the standings with a 50-point lead over Lewis Hamilton.

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