Jake Bennett allows 1 hit in 6 innings as Red Sox extend win streak to 10 with 10-0 win over Rays

BOSTON — Rookie Jake Bennett tossed six innings of one-hit ball, and Masataka Yoshida and Carlos Narvaez each homered as the Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 10-0 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Friday in the first game of a doubleheader.

Narvaez and Jarren Duran each drove in three runs for Boston, which had entered the All-Star break with nine straight wins, all on the road. The Red Sox (47-48) moved within one game of .500 for the first time since their third game of the season.

Yoshida, Navarez and Caleb Durbin each had three hits. The Red Sox outhit the AL East-leading Rays 15-3.

Bennett (5-3) struck out three as he won his fourth straight start. After issuing his only walk with one out in the first, the left-hander retired nine straight before Junior Caminero singled in the fourth.

Alex Gamboa worked the final three innings for his first save.

With the Red Sox leading 2-0, Yoshida hit the first pitch of the fourth by Griffin Jax (5-7) to right field, wrapping it around Pesky's Pole for his fourth homer of the season. Navarez cleared the Green Monster in the seventh for his third homer.

Duran chased Jax with a two-run single as part of Boston's six-run sixth inning. Jax allowed seven runs on eight hits in five-plus innings as his ERA jumped from 3.47 to 4.08.

All-Star Red Sox first baseman Willson Contreras served the fifth and final game of his suspension for his actions during a benches-clearing incident against Washington last month. The suspension was reduced from seven games on appeal.

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Neither team had announced a starter for Friday’s second game.

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