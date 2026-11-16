Joe Burrow and Bengals dominate Steelers 38-18 to take AFC North lead alone

CINCINNATI — Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals didn't wither under the prime-time spotlight.

Instead, they played what could be their best game of the season.

Burrow passed for 409 yards and four touchdowns while Cincinnati's defense shut down Pittsburgh's Aaron Rodgers as the Bengals dominated the Steelers 38-18 on Sunday night to move into sole possession of first place in the AFC North.

Cincinnati (7-2) has won five straight and is off to its best start since 2015, when it won its first eight games and was 8-1 after Week 10.

“It’s nice to give ourselves some leeway, but we certainly aren’t satisfied with where we’re at and want to keep getting better,” Burrow said.

Burrow completed 35 of 44 and had a 135.7 passer rating before he was lifted for Joe Flacco midway through the fourth quarter. It was the 10th 400-yard game of Burrow’s seven-year NFL career and his third this season.

Burrow is the 16th quarterback to throw for at least 400 yards against the Steelers. The last to do it was Buffalo's Josh Allen, who had 424 yards in a 2022 Week 5 game.

The Bengals jumped out to a 24-3 halftime lead and didn't show any jet lag after last week's 31-17 win over Atlanta in Spain. It was the first time in four opportunities that a team has played in Europe the week before and beaten an opponent coming off a bye.

“I thought that their time clocks were intact. They were getting the ball out on time, so you can see the effects of that on the quicker throws," Pittsburgh coach Mike McCarthy said. "I thought Joe was playing extremely well. You know, as far as the ability to get through the checkdowns. You got to combat that with running hits on the ball. Those are things to look at.”

Ja’Marr Chase had 11 catches for 231 yards and running back Chase Brown had 82 scrimmage yards along with two touchdowns, both receiving.

Cincinnati’s defense sacked Rodgers three times as the 42-year-old quarterback had one of the worst games of his 22-year career. Rodgers did not have his first completion until his eighth attempt, a 5-yard throw to tight end Dwayne Washington off play-action with four minutes remaining in the first half.

Pittsburgh (6-3) struggled in all three phases until the fourth quarter. Rodgers was 15 of 29 for 129 yards with fourth-quarter TD passes to DK Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth.

Jaylen Warren, who came in sixth in the league in scrimmage yards, had only 41 yards. He was held to seven carries for 15 yards after rushing for 127 yards in the Steelers’ 30-27 victory over the Bengals in Week 3.

“We started really slow and couldn't get anything going until the fourth quarter, so that's disappointing,” said Rodgers, who had only 27 yards passing the first three quarters. “We kind of shot ourselves in the foot with a couple plays.”

Bengals get off to fast start

Burrow had a dominant first half for the second straight week as the Bengals were up by three touchdowns at halftime.

The seventh-year quarterback topped 300 yards in the first half for the second time in his NFL career as he completed 26 of 34 passes for 302 yards with touchdowns to Brown, Drew Sample and Dohnte Meyers.

The Bengals scored on four of their five first-half possessions. The only time they didn't score was when Evan McPherson was wide right from 43 yards midway through the second quarter, ending his run of 25 straight field goals.

“I thought all three phases set the tone right away in a divisional game, to be able to jump on them quick. And second half, defense got a stop to start. Offense went down and scored seven points. I think that’s kind of where the game was at that point,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said.

Burrow surgically picked apart the Steelers throughout the game as he moved freely in and around the pocket, often completing passes after stepping up when it appeared he might run.

His best throw came late in the first quarter when he rolled left and plenty of time to wait before Sample darted into the open and caught a 2-yard touchdown as Cam Heyward was ready to apply pressure. Burrow had 6.851 seconds to throw according to the NFL's Next Gen stats.

“He's confident in his craft right now. He's confident his receivers will be open, and that's what you want for a quarterback,” said Chase, who had his third career game with at least 225 yards receiving.

Injuries

Steelers: S DeShon Elliott suffered a knee injury during pregame warmups and was ruled inactive. LG Mason McCormick was carted off late in the second quarter with a right ankle injury.

Bengals: OG Dalton Risner went to the locker room with a left knee injury in the second quarter. LB Oren Burks (groin) was injured and ruled out in the second half.

Up next

Steelers: At Philadelphia next Sunday.

Bengals: At Washington next Monday night.

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