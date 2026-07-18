Kylian Mbappé passes Lionel Messi for career World Cup scoring record with 22 goals

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Kylian Mbappé moved past Lionel Messi for the career World Cup scoring record on Saturday, scoring twice for France in the third-place match against England to reach 22 goals.

Mbappé has 10 goals in this World Cup, two more than Messi in the race for the Golden Boot, which is awarded to the tournament's top scorer.

France trailed England 4-0 when Mbappé flicked a shot past goalkeeper Dean Henderson in the 48th minute. Then he beat Henderson again with a left-footed strike from about 14 yards in the 66th minute to pass Messi's career mark of 21 goals.

France pulled within 4-3 on Mbappé's second goal. Les Bleus missed out on a chance at playing in their third straight World Cup final when they lost to Spain in the semifinals.

Mbappé scored eight goals to win the Golden Boot four years ago in Qatar, where France lost to Messi and Argentina in a penalty shootout in the final.

Mbappé started Saturday's match for third place — which, outside of potentially allowing him to win his second Golden Boot award, can provide little more than moral victories. England stars Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham were not in their squad's starting lineup and did not enter at the start of the second half.

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